William Ray Green of Millington, age 82, passed away Tuesday, January
17, 2017 while at Genesys Regional Medical Center in Grand Blanc.
Ray was born on March 31, 1934 in Millington and was the son of the
late Gordon and Hazel (Benjamin) Green. On March 17, 1953, Ray married
Christina Mathews and together they celebrated 63 years of marriage
before Christina passed away in November of 2016. For 40 years Ray
worked with various construction companies as a heavy equipment
operator. Ray was also a long-time member of the Operating Engineers
Local #324. He loved his time deer hunting with the gang, loved
working with wood, and loved spending time with family and friends.
Ray leaves his children and their spouses: Earl and Robyn Green Sr.,
Loretta and Richard Gratopp, Diane Green, Marion and Dan Detgen and
Patty and Mike Zigler; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren;
four sisters: Grace Hannon, Florence Edmonds, Dorothy Staley, and
Kathryn Currier; as well as nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Besides his wife and parents, Ray is also preceded in death by a son,
Perry Green in 2013; a grandson, Earl Green Jr. in 2010; and several
of his siblings.
The Green family will receive friends at the Hanlin Funeral Home on
Friday, January 20, 2017 from 5-8 p.m . and also for a brief time on
Saturday from 2 p.m. until the services begin. Funeral services for
Ray will be on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at 3 p.m. at the Hanlin
Funeral Home in Millington. The burial will follow at the Millington
Twp. Cemetery. Memorial gifts of remembrance can be directed to the
National Kidney Foundation.
Hanlin Funeral Home has been assisting with the arrangements. You’re
welcome to leave personal condolences, share a memory, or light a
candle at hanlinfuneralhome.com
