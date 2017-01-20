William Ray Green of Millington, age 82, passed away Tuesday, January

17, 2017 while at Genesys Regional Medical Center in Grand Blanc.

Ray was born on March 31, 1934 in Millington and was the son of the

late Gordon and Hazel (Benjamin) Green. On March 17, 1953, Ray married

Christina Mathews and together they celebrated 63 years of marriage

before Christina passed away in November of 2016. For 40 years Ray

worked with various construction companies as a heavy equipment

operator. Ray was also a long-time member of the Operating Engineers

Local #324. He loved his time deer hunting with the gang, loved

working with wood, and loved spending time with family and friends.

Ray leaves his children and their spouses: Earl and Robyn Green Sr.,

Loretta and Richard Gratopp, Diane Green, Marion and Dan Detgen and

Patty and Mike Zigler; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren;

four sisters: Grace Hannon, Florence Edmonds, Dorothy Staley, and

Kathryn Currier; as well as nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Besides his wife and parents, Ray is also preceded in death by a son,

Perry Green in 2013; a grandson, Earl Green Jr. in 2010; and several

of his siblings.

The Green family will receive friends at the Hanlin Funeral Home on

Friday, January 20, 2017 from 5-8 p.m . and also for a brief time on

Saturday from 2 p.m. until the services begin. Funeral services for

Ray will be on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at 3 p.m. at the Hanlin

Funeral Home in Millington. The burial will follow at the Millington

Twp. Cemetery. Memorial gifts of remembrance can be directed to the

National Kidney Foundation.

