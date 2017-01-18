1/13 and 1/16 boys’ basketball scores

Monday games

Marlette 41, Peck 30

PECK — The Red Raiders are 10-0, halfway through their regular season schedule, after the non-league win.

Senior Isaac Dale provided a double-double for Marlette with 14 points and 11 rebounds, and also blocked six shots. Barret George and Bryce George (eight rebounds) added nine and eight points respectively.

The Red Raiders host Greater Thumb East opponent Memphis Friday.

Friday games

Reese 59, Cass City 43

CASS CITY — The Rockets evened their record both in the Greater Thumb West and overall with the conference win.

Kyle Stockmeyer led Reese (4-4, 1-1) with 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Gabe Robinson had 8 points, five rebounds and six assists.

Logan Schenk scored 13 points for the Red Hawks while Joey Krol added eight.

Both teams return to GTW action Friday — Cass City at Unionville-Sebewaing Area and Reese at home against Bad Axe.

Unionville-Sebewaing Area 61, Vassar 14

VASSAR — The Patriots allowed just two points in each of the first two quarters and ran to a 39-4 halftime lead against Vassar Friday in a Greater Thumb Conference contest.

The result was a 61-14 win.

USA, which improved to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in league play, was led by a 15-point effort from Isaiah Williamson and 12 points from Michael Kemp.

Ricardo Macon had four points and nine rebounds for the Vulcans (2-5, 0-2).

USA has a non-league game at Flint Academy West today while Vassar also plays a non-conference contest today, at home against Otisville-LakeVille.

Owendale-Gagetown 48, Kimball Landmark Academy 38

KIMBALL — David Binder scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Bulldogs sprinted out to a 20-8 lead after one quarter.

Derek Vincent added 15 points and nine rebounds for O-G.

The Bulldogs improved to 3-2 with the win.

Marlette 61, Harbor Beach 40

HARBOR BEACH — The Red Raiders remained perfect, improving to 9-0 overall and 2-0 in the Greater Thumb East.

Isaac Dale had a team-high 15 points for Marlette while Bryce George contributed 12 and Charles McClatchie chipped in with 10. The trio of post players also led the Red Raiders on the glass, with George grabbing nine rebounds and Dale and McClatchie pulling down eight apiece.