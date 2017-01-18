1/13 and 1/16 girls’ basketball scores

Girls basketball roundup

Monday games

Lapeer Faith 39, Juniata Christian School 36

LAPEER — Heidi Cooper delivered a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds but it wasn’t enough as Juniata slipped to 5-5 on the year.

Heather Cooper also grabbed 11 rebounds, to go with four points and six assists and Makayla Yeomans chipped in with eight points JCS.

Friday games

Unionville-Sebewaing Area 47, Vassar 20

VASSAR — Lauren Adam poured in a career-high 30 points for USA in a 47-20 girls’ basketball Greater Thumb West win over Vassar Friday.

The junior point guard added seven rebounds, five steals and three assists as the Patriots improved to 5-4 and 2-1 in league play. Allyson Kemp added six points.

Jenna Huizar and Kassie Verbeek both scored five points while Verbeek added a team-best seven rebounds for Vassar (1-9, 0-3).

Essexville Garber 57, Millington 54

HAMPTON TOWNSHIP — A 22-15 Garber edge in the fourth quarter proved to be the difference in the Tri-Valley Conference East game.

Elizabeth Selich recorded her second consecutive double-double for the Cardinals with 14 points and 14 rebounds and Hannah Hall also went over double figures in each category with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Ellie Klein scored a game-high 26 points for the Dukes.

Millington is now 6-3 overall and 5-2 in the TVC-East.

Saginaw Arts and Sciences Academy 53, Akron-Fairgrove 34

SAGINAW — Madison Wagner scored 16 points to lead the Vikings in the Michigan Summit League loss.

Katelyn Smith added 10 points for A-F which fell to 2-8 and 0-3 in league play.

Kingston 53, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 14

CARSONVILLE — The Cardinals stayed undefeated in North Central Thumb League play with the triumph.

Kingston is now 8-2 overall and 5-0 in conference action. It’s average margin of victory is 39.6 points per game in the NCTL.

Carley Smith led the Cardinals with 10 points while Kaisa Giddings and Jillyan Dinsmore each contributed nine.

Kingston has a NCTL rivalry game at Mayville Friday.

Frankenmuth 58, Otisville-LakeVille 33

FRANKENMUTH — The Eagles finished the first half of the Tri-Valley Conference East season with an unblemished record of 7-0.

Frankenmuth, the No. 9 team in Class B, improved to 9-1 overall and led 33-16 at halftime Friday.

Kaylee Kujat led three Eagles’ in double figures with 15 points. Her sister Kelynn Kujat added 12 and Lindsey Mertz contributed 10. Hannah Karwat had a big all-around game with five points, 11 rebounds, five assists and five steals.

Frankenmuth hosts Ithaca, the top team in the TVC West, in a TVC crossover game Friday.

Kimball Landmark Academy 30, Owendale-Gagetown 15

KIMBALL — The Bulldogs dropped to 0-6 on the season with the loss.

Alyson Witzke paced O-G with eight points.

North Branch 35, Caro 31

CARO — The Broncos got in the Tri-Valley Conference East win column for the first time with the victory.

Carly Warda scored 13 points and Kaila Gormley added nine for North Branch (3-8, 1-6).

Caro is still winless at 0-11 overall and 0-7 in league play.

Both squads host a TVC West opponent Friday in the annual league crossover game.

Peck 52, Mayville 20

PECK — The Wildcats fell behind big earlier, trailing 17-3 after one quarter of play, on their way to the North Central Thumb League loss.

Larissa Drozdowski paced Mayville (3-5, 1-3) with nine points.