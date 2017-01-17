Wayne Carl Cooper of the Vassar and Millington areas, age 81, passed

away peacefully at his residence, with his family by his side, on

Friday, January 13, 2017. Wayne was born in Birch Run on May 14, 1935

to the late Walter and Effie (Loomis) Cooper. He married Marilyn Ill

on August 24, 1957 in Millington. They were both life-long residents

of the Millington and Vassar areas. Before Marilyn passed, they

celebrated many years together. Wayne worked for 30 years with the

AC-Spark Plug Division of General Motors in Flint before retiring in

1983. He spent his retirement farming, gardening, visiting friends,

going to Senior Citizen

Jamboree’s, and cooking for his grandson. Wayne is survived by his

son, and daughter-in-law Terry and Theresa Cooper; grandchildren: Dr.

Christopher Cooper, Michael and Jayme Cooper, Nicholas Cooper, Regina

and Nathan Pingatore, and Justina Cooper; great-grandchildren, Ryian

and Carson; brother, Gary and wife Karen Cooper; a twin sister, Wavis

Roberts. Wayne leaves his extended family, Kreg and Kelly Woods, Kurt

Woods, Jolie and Ron Weston; sisters-in-law Rosemary and Jim Childs

and Sharon and Gordon Woodhull; very best friends Stan Spencer,

Emerson Doering and Ronnie Clark. Wayne leaves also many nieces,

nephews, and other friends. Besides his wife and parents, Wayne is

also preceded in death by very special companion, Carolyn Woods; three

brothers, Dale, Dallas, and Clarence Cooper; and three sisters,

Beradine Kroth, Mary Jane Gross, and Erma Cooper. The Cooper family

will receive friends at the Hanlin Funeral Home in Millington on

Wednesday, January 18, 2017 from 3-8 p.m. and also Thursday morning,

January 19, 2017 form 10 a.m. until the services begin. Funeral

services for Wayne will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 19,

2017 at the Hanlin Funeral Home with the burial to follow at the

Millington Twp. Cemetery. Hanlin Funeral Home has been assisting the

family with arrangements. You’re welcome to express personal

condolences, share a memory, or light a candle at

