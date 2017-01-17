Shirley Ann Ohman of Caro, age 77, passed away on Sunday, January 15,

2017 at Satchell’s Christian Retirement Home in Caro. Shirley was born

June 2, 1939 in Mt. Morris, the daughter of the late Charles and Opal

(Warren) Bills. She was united in marriage with Alfred Ohman on July

14, 1956. She was a stay at home mom, although she spent part of her

years working for Burns Poultry Farm gathering eggs, and also had a

few housecleaning jobs. Shirley loved her kitchen and gardening. She

enjoyed cooking, baking, canning, and was known for her wonderful

homemade bread, fitting ten loaves in the oven at one time. Shirley

loved her family and friends, and shared her bread, her heart, and her

smile. Her favorite saying, “So-Be-It,” was a catchy phrase and is

still used by all.

Shirley is survived by three children and their spouses, Randy Ohman

of Millington, Bonnie and Lee Hergenreder of Caro, Ronald and Kyla

Ohman of Farmington, Minnesota; three grandchildren, Sarah Stewart,

Jennifer Morrison and Zane Ohman; five great-grandchildren, Ashtyn,

Trenton, Chloe, Ava and Jacob; two sisters, Judy Kunisch and Linda

Johnson; four brothers, Glen, Russell, Jerry and Jim Bills; and many

nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in

death by three sisters, Carol Blakely, Pauline Bills and Sally Sue

Bills; and three brothers, Donald, Charles “Chuck” and Robert Bills.

In keeping with Shirley’s wishes, cremation has taken place. A

memorial gathering for family and friends will be held at a later

date. Inurnment will be at Brookside Cemetery in Fairgrove. Those

planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorial

contributions to the Shirley Ohman Family Discretionary Fund, c/o

Bonnie Hergenreder, 205 West Sherman Street, Caro, MI 48723. The

family was assisted with these arrangements by the Ransford Collon

Funeral Home of Caro. Friends may share memories, thoughts and prayers

online at www.RansfordCollon.com.