Shirley Ann Ohman of Caro, age 77, passed away on Sunday, January 15,
2017 at Satchell’s Christian Retirement Home in Caro. Shirley was born
June 2, 1939 in Mt. Morris, the daughter of the late Charles and Opal
(Warren) Bills. She was united in marriage with Alfred Ohman on July
14, 1956. She was a stay at home mom, although she spent part of her
years working for Burns Poultry Farm gathering eggs, and also had a
few housecleaning jobs. Shirley loved her kitchen and gardening. She
enjoyed cooking, baking, canning, and was known for her wonderful
homemade bread, fitting ten loaves in the oven at one time. Shirley
loved her family and friends, and shared her bread, her heart, and her
smile. Her favorite saying, “So-Be-It,” was a catchy phrase and is
still used by all.
Shirley is survived by three children and their spouses, Randy Ohman
of Millington, Bonnie and Lee Hergenreder of Caro, Ronald and Kyla
Ohman of Farmington, Minnesota; three grandchildren, Sarah Stewart,
Jennifer Morrison and Zane Ohman; five great-grandchildren, Ashtyn,
Trenton, Chloe, Ava and Jacob; two sisters, Judy Kunisch and Linda
Johnson; four brothers, Glen, Russell, Jerry and Jim Bills; and many
nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in
death by three sisters, Carol Blakely, Pauline Bills and Sally Sue
Bills; and three brothers, Donald, Charles “Chuck” and Robert Bills.
In keeping with Shirley’s wishes, cremation has taken place. A
memorial gathering for family and friends will be held at a later
date. Inurnment will be at Brookside Cemetery in Fairgrove. Those
planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorial
contributions to the Shirley Ohman Family Discretionary Fund, c/o
Bonnie Hergenreder, 205 West Sherman Street, Caro, MI 48723. The
family was assisted with these arrangements by the Ransford Collon
Funeral Home of Caro. Friends may share memories, thoughts and prayers
online at www.RansfordCollon.com.
