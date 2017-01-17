Richard Forshee of Fairgrove, age 82, passed away on Sunday, January

15, 2017 at the Bay County Medical Care Facility in Bay City. He was

born October 27, 1934 in Caro, the son of the late Harrison and Alice

(Conley) Forshee. Richard was united in marriage with the former

Shirley Horr on January 25, 1956 in Gladwin, and she survives him. He

was employed as a grinder with General Motors, Fisher Body Flint

plant, for 37 years prior to his retirement. He was at work the last

day that Fisher Body Plant 1 was open. Richard was a member of the

Caro First Baptist Church.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Shirley Forshee of

Fairgrove; children, Richard of Saline, Douglas of Ypsilanti, Deborah

of South Carolina, Tammera of West Virginia, Cordell and his wife,

Tammy Lynn, of North Carolina, Terence of Vermont; 39 grandchildren

and great-grandchildren; siblings, Ilene Kirkpatrick of Caro, Robert

Daniels of Michigan, Gordon Daniels and his wife, Kathy, of Reese,

Dale Daniels and his wife, (Frieda) of Caro, Daryel Daniels of

Michigan, Elaine Daniels of Michigan, John Forshee and his wife,

Debra, of Caro, Carolyn Chambers and her husband, Richard, of Holland.

In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by one son,

Rodrick Kendell Forshee; one brother, Wayne Daniels; two sisters,

Roberta Hover and Norma Neuville; half-brother, Dwight Forshee; and

half-sister, Margaret Pearce.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 20, 2017

at the Caro First Baptist Church with Rev. Ronald Wigand officiating.

Burial will follow at the Indianfields Township Cemetery in Caro. The

family will be present to receive friends at the church on Friday from

10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. Those planning an

expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorial contributions to

the Forshee Family Discretionary Fund, c/o Shirley Forshee, 205 West

Sherman Street, Caro, MI 48723 or the Caro First Baptist Church

Missionary Fund. The family was assisted with these arrangements by

the Ransford Collon Funeral Home of Caro. Friends may share memories,

thoughts and prayers online at www.RansfordCollon.com.