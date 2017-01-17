James S. MacFarlane passed away Monday, January 9, 2017, at the age of
74, after a lengthy illness. The son of the late Stanley and Margaret
(Bannister) MacFarlane, Jim was born August 17, 1942, in Caro. He
farmed and served as Wisner Township Supervisor and Assessor for many
years. He also worked many years as a real estate broker. Jim enjoyed
spending time at the cabin up north, hunting, fishing, and finding
Indian artifacts. He loved gardening and sharing his produce with many
friends and neighbors.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Gloria (Lewis) MacFarlane. He
leaves a son, Timothy (Diane) MacFarlane of Kalkaska; a daughter,
Kelly Sheridan of Fairgrove; five grandchildren, Danielle (William)
Brodin, Tyler MacFarlane (Courtney Brooks), Carly MacFarlane (Bryan
Adams), Michael and Mitchell Sheridan; two great-grandchildren, Milo
and Emery Brodin; a sister, Carol Jacoby of Akron; a brother, Thomas
(Georgia) MacFarlane of Fairgrove; along with several nieces and
nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by
brothers-in-law, Richard Jacoby and Nelson Lewis and a sister-in-law,
Evelyne Lewis.
At Jim’s request, cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will
take place at noon on January 21, 2017, at the Reese United Methodist
Church, 1968 Rhodes Street, Reese, MI 48757. Pastor Jon Gougeon will
officiate. Friends may visit with family at Reese United Methodist
Church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Memorial Service.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider a
memorial contribution to the Reese United Methodist Church or ACW
Ambulance Service. To sign online guestbook, visit
www.cremationsocietymidmi.com. Arrangements made with Cremation
Society of Mid Michigan.
