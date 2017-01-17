Helen A. McKellar of AuGres, formerly of Caro, age 105, died Friday
afternoon, January 13, 2017 at her residence in AuGres. She was born
November 1, 1911 in Cleveland, Ohio, daughter of the late Julius and
Mary (Paldeo) Nagy. She attended Schools in Cleveland and later went
to Pennsylvania to work as a cook for coal miners in the coal region
of the state. In 1928, she moved to Caro where she worked for many
years as a domestic housekeeper, cleaning offices for several
physicians and dentists in the Caro area. On October 10, 1960, she was
married to Jack D. McKellar in Midland. He predeceased her January 19,
2000. Helen later moved to Tawas in 1974 and later to AuGres to make
her home with her nephew, Leonard Nagy and his wife Lenore. She was a
member of the Baptist faith most of her life.
Surviving besides Leonard and Lenore are several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 18, 2017
from the Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home, 9940 Saginaw St. in Reese.
Pastor Karl Griffiths of the Reese Baptist Church will officiate with
cremation to follow. Her cremains will be interred next to her
husband, Jack, in the Indianfields Township Cemetery in Caro at a
later date. Helen’s family will receive friends at the funeral home on
Wednesday from 12 noon until the service. Those planning an expression
of sympathy are asked to consider the donor’s favorite charity.
HELEN A. McKELLAR
Helen A. McKellar of AuGres, formerly of Caro, age 105, died Friday