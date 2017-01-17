Helen A. McKellar of AuGres, formerly of Caro, age 105, died Friday

afternoon, January 13, 2017 at her residence in AuGres. She was born

November 1, 1911 in Cleveland, Ohio, daughter of the late Julius and

Mary (Paldeo) Nagy. She attended Schools in Cleveland and later went

to Pennsylvania to work as a cook for coal miners in the coal region

of the state. In 1928, she moved to Caro where she worked for many

years as a domestic housekeeper, cleaning offices for several

physicians and dentists in the Caro area. On October 10, 1960, she was

married to Jack D. McKellar in Midland. He predeceased her January 19,

2000. Helen later moved to Tawas in 1974 and later to AuGres to make

her home with her nephew, Leonard Nagy and his wife Lenore. She was a

member of the Baptist faith most of her life.

Surviving besides Leonard and Lenore are several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 18, 2017

from the Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home, 9940 Saginaw St. in Reese.

Pastor Karl Griffiths of the Reese Baptist Church will officiate with

cremation to follow. Her cremains will be interred next to her

husband, Jack, in the Indianfields Township Cemetery in Caro at a

later date. Helen’s family will receive friends at the funeral home on

Wednesday from 12 noon until the service. Those planning an expression

of sympathy are asked to consider the donor’s favorite charity.