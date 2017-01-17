Dennis Michael Shrider of Silverwood, age 61, passed away on Monday,
January 9, 2017 at the McLaren – Lapeer Regional Hospital in Lapeer.
Dennis was born November 30, 1955 in Lima, Ohio, the son of the late
Michael Shrider and Marion (Erickson) Wilson. He was united in
marriage with the former Debra Devine on March 17, 1984 in Delta
Junction, Alaska, and she survives him. Dennis was last employed as a
CNC lathe operator with Rochester Gear, Inc. in Clifford. He was also
a jack of all trades and enjoyed woodworking, and had many musical
aspirations for himself with his guitar. He was a member of the Shay
Lake Nondenominational Christian Church.
Dennis is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Debra Ann Shrider;
three children and their spouses, Jamison and Erin Neuburger of
Fairbanks, Alaska, Sarah and Anthony Shaw of Port Angeles, Washington,
Catherine Lumpkin of Silverwood; four grandchildren, Alice, Lucy,
Trent, Delphineous “Finn”; one sister, Kim Johnson and her husband,
Richard, of Delta Junction, Alaska; and one niece and two nephews,
Chris, Justin and Lisa.
A memorial service will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 21,
2017 at the Shay Lake Nondenominational Christian Church, 4260 Shay
Lake Road, Silverwood, with Rev. Reginald Woolfolk officiating. Those
planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorial
contributions to the Dennis Shrider Family Discretionary Fund, c/o
Debra Shrider, 205 West Sherman St., Caro, MI 48723. The family was
assisted with these arrangements by the Ransford Collon Funeral Home
of Caro. Friends may share memories, thoughts and prayers online at
www.RansfordCollon.com.
