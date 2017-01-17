Carol Ann Cumings of Caro, age 73, passed away on Saturday, January

14, 2017 at HealthSource of Saginaw. Carol was born July 20, 1943 in

Cass City, the daughter of the late Robert Cumings and Ann (Kurtansky)

Cumings. She was employed in the Administration Department of the Caro

Center as a legal secretary, until her retirement. Carol enjoyed

bowling, making cards for church members, crocheting, beading and

other crafts. She also loved playing cards and a good game of marbles.

Carol was a member of the Caro United Methodist Church.

She is survived by one sister and her husband, Linda and Robert Conlay

of Saginaw; one niece and her husband, Tracy and Tim Turner of West

Branch; one nephew, Jeff Sochocki and Karen Irwin of Hale; two

great-nephews, Kevin Killinger and wife, Alison, of West Branch, and

Taylor Sochocki of West Branch; two great-great-nieces, Ava and Haylee

Killinger of West Branch.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 19, 2017

at the Caro United Methodist Church with Rev. Dr. Tony Tomasino

officiating. Burial will follow at the Indianfields Township Cemetery

in Caro. The family will be present to receive friends at the Ransford

Collon Funeral Home in Caro on Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and at

the church on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at

11 a.m. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider

memorial contributions to the Caro United Methodist Church. The family

was assisted with these arrangements by the Ransford Collon Funeral

Home of Caro. Friends may share memories, thoughts and prayers online

at www.RansfordCollon.com.