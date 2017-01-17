Carol Ann Cumings of Caro, age 73, passed away on Saturday, January
14, 2017 at HealthSource of Saginaw. Carol was born July 20, 1943 in
Cass City, the daughter of the late Robert Cumings and Ann (Kurtansky)
Cumings. She was employed in the Administration Department of the Caro
Center as a legal secretary, until her retirement. Carol enjoyed
bowling, making cards for church members, crocheting, beading and
other crafts. She also loved playing cards and a good game of marbles.
Carol was a member of the Caro United Methodist Church.
She is survived by one sister and her husband, Linda and Robert Conlay
of Saginaw; one niece and her husband, Tracy and Tim Turner of West
Branch; one nephew, Jeff Sochocki and Karen Irwin of Hale; two
great-nephews, Kevin Killinger and wife, Alison, of West Branch, and
Taylor Sochocki of West Branch; two great-great-nieces, Ava and Haylee
Killinger of West Branch.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 19, 2017
at the Caro United Methodist Church with Rev. Dr. Tony Tomasino
officiating. Burial will follow at the Indianfields Township Cemetery
in Caro. The family will be present to receive friends at the Ransford
Collon Funeral Home in Caro on Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and at
the church on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at
11 a.m. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider
memorial contributions to the Caro United Methodist Church. The family
was assisted with these arrangements by the Ransford Collon Funeral
Home of Caro. Friends may share memories, thoughts and prayers online
at www.RansfordCollon.com.
