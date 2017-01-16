Forecaster: Thumb gets ice, sleet until 5 a.m.

National Weather Service meteorologists have issued a winter weather advisory for Michigan’s Thumb area until 5 a.m., calling for ice, sleet and snow on roads in Tuscola, Sanilac and Huron counties.

The advisory includes Bay, Saginaw and Midland counties, said Jordan Dale, meteorologist at the weather service’s office in Oakland County’s White Lake Township.

“This evening it will definitely be slick out there,” Dale said. “It looks like there could be a better chance for snow and sleet as the precipitation first starts, and that will be this evening, and then, it should transition to all freezing rain in the late evening and overnight. Then around 3 a.m. it should warm up above freezing and be all rain at that point.”

High temperatures will rise to 36 to 39 degrees on Tuesday in Tuscola, Sanilac and Huron counties, Dale said.

Dale expects about one-tenth of an inch of ice to coat trees, bridges and overpasses tonight in the six affected counties.

“Any untreated roads, basically, could get icy overnight,” Dale said.

“There’s just kind of a gradual warming trend this week, starting on Tuesday. It does look like the warmer temperatures will continue into next week, and then after that we should return back to our normal winter temperatures here.”

