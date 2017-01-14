Trustee swears to seek job again after missing oath

Wayne Schultz took home the most votes among two trustee candidates re-elected Nov. 8 to the Arbela Township Board of Trustees, but he didn’t take the oath of office in time to keep his seat on the board.

Schultz and William Jacobi both were re-elected in November after surviving a challenge from Tom O’Hearn in the August primary election. Schultz, however, lost his seat on the five-member board after failing to get sworn in by Jan. 1 as required by law.

“I totally forgot – actually, I didn’t know it – that you have to be sworn in after you are re-elected,” said Schultz, originally elected by voters in 2012.

“I didn’t think anything about the re-election part, but that’s totally my fault and I agree that it is,” Schultz said. “But what I don’t agree with is you have a board with four more people on it, and they could have said something to me. Yes, they say something on Jan. 4, but the deadline was Jan. 1.”

Schultz said that following his re-election in the Nov. 8 general election, he attended township board meetings later in November and then in December, but no other board members advised him to get sworn in at either meeting.

“Nobody said nothing,” he said. “I questioned (township clerk) Mary Warren on this, and she said ‘Oh, I didn’t think about it. I never even thought about it.’”

Warren, clerk in Arbela Township, population 3,088 in the southwest corner of Tuscola County, said Schultz had been sworn in after getting elected in 2012, and said a person would think he would remember to take the oath of office after his re-election.

“It’s not as if he’s a brand new person on the board,” said Warren, noting Schultz rarely appears at the township office at 8935 Birch Run Road.

“Wayne never comes around,” Warren said. “He was only in the (township office) one day after he was elected and he was screaming at me that he wanted the keys to the township cop car.”

Warren said the township is taking bids from those wanting to buy the vehicle – a 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe with at least 250,000 miles on it – at the township’s regular meeting at 6 p.m. Feb. 13.

Schultz “can’t drive it, anyway, because it’s not insured,” Warren said.

“The keys to the Tahoe weren’t where they keep the office keys so I didn’t know where the keys were,” said Warren, stressing that she simply wanted to get Schultz out of township offices as he yelled at her.

“No way am I going to say ‘By the way, Wayne, did you get sworn in?’” Warren said.

Warren, re-elected as township clerk Nov. 8, was sworn in later that month by Tuscola County officials. She said she swore in Trustee Jacobi, Treasurer Jody Hunt and new Supervisor Joseph B. “Joe” White prior to Nov. 20, the day elected township candidates take office.

Warren said she didn’t think about swearing in Schultz then, too.

“Once I swore the other people in, he wasn’t here and I never thought any more about it,” Warren said.

Schultz said he was “pretty dumbfounded” Jan. 5 when he read a letter from Supervisor White telling Schultz that Schultz’s trustee position was vacant.

“Me and Joe (White), we’re on a first-name basis,” Schulz said, laughing, before adding “No, we’re not on a first-name basis, as will come up in the future.”

Tuscola County Clerk Jodi Fetting said that following the Arbela Township dispute, she plans to devise a welcome letter to send to winning candidates in the future – a letter also notifying them they’re required to take an oath of office.

“It’s just a plan of action to improve our quality of service to our voters and our candidates,” Fetting said. “I understand the voters chose him. We want to make sure the voters’ voice is heard.”

Warren said the township is accepting applications and resumes from anyone wanting board members to appoint him or her to the vacant trustee seat. Applicants must submit a resume to the township hall on or before Feb. 10.

Board members will consider applicants at the 6 p.m. meeting on Feb. 13. Schultz said he’ll turn in a resume and seek the trustee job.

“I guess I’m going to throw my hat in the ring again, and if there’s somebody more qualified than me, so be it,” Schultz said. “They sure don’t have to put me back in there, but if you were sitting there in front of everybody – and I’m sure there will be a few more letters in (The Advertiser) concerning this – they’re going to have to defend not putting me back there.

“For what reason – because we don’t like you? That’s a reason. Show me another reason. I’m never at the township office? You’re right, I’m not. When I come in there, what would you have me do? You won’t give me any kind of a position. (Trustee) Bill Jacobi is paid to mow for the township, and he’s also the supervisor of the two township employees (Deborah Cerasoli and John Gunnels).”

Schultz said Warren “doesn’t want me there – nothing’s changed in four years.”

Warren, however, said Schultz is the one who hasn’t changed in that time.

“He’s been vicious and mean the whole four years he’s been in office,” Warren said. “Why would I go out of my way to accommodate him?”

