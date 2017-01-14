The Wright stuff: Reese pitcher earns spot in softball hall of fame

REESE — Not many have travelled as far as Greg Wright to play the sport they love — about 8,500 miles to be exact.

Born and raised in New Zealand, Wright traveled to the United States in 1990 to play softball. His next journey will be much shorter, a 30-mile drive to Midland where the 50 year old will be enshrined in the USA Softball of Michigan Hall of Fame.

The induction ceremony is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 at The H Hotel in Midland.

“I’ve been here since 1990,” Wright said in his New Zealand accent. “I arrived in Reese Michigan, a local guy by the name of Matt Dyjak had been going back and forth between the United States and New Zealand for about seven or eight years, and he was playing on and managing my team. He asked me if I’d like to accompany him back to Reese, and of course I said yes.”

Since his arrival, Wright has been a pitching machine, racking up individual awards and winning tournament championships. The 51 year old began playing for White Night Limousine, a limo service in Reese. And for the past four years has been in the pitcher’s circle for the Reese A’s, which play in the Thumb Travel League — where Wright plays with men half his age.

“The oldest guy on the team is 27 — and then there’s Greg,” said A’s coach Pete Bouvy. “Greg is one of them guys that is very, very competitive. But when the game’s over, then everybody knows him. We go all over and play, and wherever we go, they know who Greg is. He is just a very, very well-liked guy.”

After that first summer, Wright headed back to New Zealand — but he was back in Reese playing softball the summer of 1991.

“Well, I met a young lady,” Wright said. “Her father, local legend, hall of famer Russ Ackerman was playing on the team at the same time I was. His family went to all the games, and that’s how I met Denise.”

Wright ended up marrying Ackerman’s daughter Denise. The two reside in Reese, and have a daughter, Kelly Wright. Greg Wright’s stepson is former Reese standout pitcher David Dinsmoore.

After 27 years of baffling hitters from the pitcher’s circle, Wright now carries a new responsibility — as mentor for the new crop of Thumb softball players.

“I work with a lot of these kids — I call them kids but they’re 24, 25, 26 year olds now,” Wright said. “The majority of them are young men out of Reese who played a lot of baseball and stuck together to play fast pitch.”

Bouvy also talked about Wright’s importance as a role model, not that the Kiwi doesn’t doesn’t have as much fun as the younger generation on the field.

“He keeps the boys in line, but he is probably the biggest kid on the team when it comes right down to it,” Bouvy said. “He’s one of the instigators, gets guys fired up — we have a good time.”

Wright admits the camaraderie of the team sport is one of its biggest draws. But said he isn’t about to slow down on the diamond.

“I’m still very competitive because I don’t want these young kids to beat me up,” Wright said. “So I’m still out there practicing, putting in the work before the season because I don’t want to go out there and get hit around.”

Wright has earned numerous awards in his career. He was named to the Amateur Softball Association All-American Team in 1996, made second-team North American Fastpitch Association All-American in 1997 and was a member of the 45-and-over NAFA All-World Team in 2010. And earned many other individual honors.

He is a two-time Class B softball state champion with the A’s (2012 and 2015) and was part of of the 40-and-over national champion Seadogs squad in 2006.

The Reese A’s finished third in the state in Class B last summer.

“That’s one thing that Greg really engrains into our guys, it’s the big tournaments that really count,” Bouvy said. “States is what you play for all year.”

The sport of men’s fast pitch softball has dwindled in popularity over the past three decades. But it was once so popular that men came to the United States from countries where softball was as, or more popular, than baseball. Hitting and fielding translates easily from baseball to softball, but the art of throwing underhand takes years to perfect.

“That’s why they brought guys over from places like New Zealand, Australia and Canada,” Wright said. “Because teams here had great hitting, but lacked pitching.”

Wright said he began playing softball in New Zealand when he was 10.

“We play softball — fast pitch — in schools, boys and girls both,” Wright said. “There’s no baseball, no slow pitch, so people gravitate towards softball. Well, of course every kid wants to pitch, so every kid’s turning their arm over and by the time kids in New Zealand turn 20 years old, they’ve already played seven or eight seasons of fast pitch.”

Wright’s arsenal is comprised of three pitches — a rise ball, drop ball and change up.

“When you’re out there pitching, and you spot these baseball players coming up, the first thing you do is throw them rise balls,” Wright said. “Because it’s a very unnatural thing for them, it looks so good coming in, then pops up and you can’t catch up with it.”

Once settling into Reese, Wright began working as a custodian at Trinity Lutheran School, in Reese. And has been there ever since.

He joins a long list of Thumb softball players who are enshrined in the Hall, such as Don Petro, Fred Hecht, Wayne Lassiter, Alan “Chick” Rodammer, Bill Elbers, David Seldon, Dick Krueger, Tom Stasik, David Ganton, Del Benson, Ackerman, Ted Germain and Al Compau.

“It’s a very big honor to be selected into the Hall of Fame because it’s your peers that nominate you,” Wright said. “It’s the people that you play with and come in contact with.

“And that’s the big highlight for me.”