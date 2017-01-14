Strachan’s 23 points leads Caro past North Branch

Caro — As North Branch chipped away at Caro’s double-digit, second-half lead Thursday evening, Steven Strachan wasn’t the likeliest Tigers candidate to lift the team in the fourth quarter.

After all, the 6-foot-5 junior had been stuck on the bench for most of the second half with four fouls.

But when big No. 13 did re-enter the game, he provided the boost his squad needed and helped Caro to a 66-61 Tri-Valley Conference East win.

“A couple of those fouls came 80 feet from the basket, and we can’t have that,” said Caro coach Dan Bills. “But when he got back in he played like he was supposed to.”

Early in the third quarter, Strachan picked up his third foul — but Bills left him in the game. A couple of minutes later, he was hit with a fourth foul attempting to make a steal at the opposite end of the court, which sent him to the bench. When Strachan re-entered the game, about half way through the fourth quarter, the Broncos were in the midst of a comeback, cutting what at one point had been a 15-point, second-half lead, to just three points.

But Strachan took control, scoring 11 points in the final quarter and, along with teammate Tony Fox, icing the contest from the free throw line.

“When North Branch came back, our coach called time out and he was like ‘look guys, you gave them all the momentum they need to win this game. You guys better go out and play these next possessions like the game is on the line,'” Strachan said. “And our team pulled through and I was very proud of them.”

With two minutes remaining in the game, North Branch got to within 58-55, but no closer.

Strachan was 5-of-6 and Fox was 4-of-6 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter to help close out the win.

“I was a little frustrated that we didn’t do that early on in the second half,” Bills said. “We talked (at halftime) about having the lead, and they’re a good team, they’re going to come out fired up and aggressive and we had to match that intensity and I don’t think we did that very well.

“But at the end of the game we did what we had to do to win, we could have fell apart when they made that run but we didn’t.”

Strachan finished with 23 points and eight rebounds. The Tigers’ other starting post player — 6-foot-4 Kyle Fetting — carried the team in the first half, scoring 12 points by halftime, as Caro held a 36-21 lead at the break.

“It’s really been a focus in practice to work it into the post,” Bills said. “Early on, I don’t think we were doing that enough. We have two very skilled bigs and most teams don’t, so we work on that a lot, especially in the last week.”

Fetting ended up with 17 points and three blocked shots. Fox contributed 12 points, which included two first-half three-pointers. The Tigers are now 3-3 overall and 2-3 in the TVC East.

North Branch’s second-half surge was led by leading scorer — senior Chance Calvert — who scored 18 points in the second half — nine in each of the last two quarters. He finished with a team-high 20 points. Kaleb Bickel contributed 11 points before fouling out and Riley Bugg scored nine for the Broncos (3-6, 0-5) who are still looking for their first league win.

Caro returns to action Tuesday at home against Otisville-LakeVille in another TVC East contest. Also on Tuesday, North Branch hosts TVC East opponent Birch Run.