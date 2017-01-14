Purchase of Caro Riverview Auto site give county recycling room to grow

Plans to expand recycling in Tuscola County were bolstered Thursday after officials approved buying the 10-acre site of a former junkyard and salvage business along the Cass River for $140,000.

The Tuscola County Board of Commissioners approved the purchase during its regularly scheduled meeting, and after a closed session that lasted about 45 minutes.

Tuscola County Controller Mike Hoagland said the board spent most of the time talking about environmental studies conducted throughout the site in the last several months.

Though the site has historically been either a junk or salvage yard, Hoagland said tests found “minor” levels of contamination.

Hoagland said attorneys leading the study “indicated to us, that it was their opinion, that adequate and due diligence was carried out and they believe that would support the acquisition of the property.”

Glenn Fitkin III, attorney with Saginaw-based law firm Braun Kendrick, lead environmental study efforts, working with AKT Peerless Environmental & Energy Services.

Fitkin told The Advertiser a baseline environmental assessment was conducted – a necessary action under Michigan law “that allows a party to acquire contaminated property without having any liability for that contamination.”

Hoagland said the studies determined the site to be “compatible” with its intended use as a recycling center.

Riverview Auto & Recycling, 987 Ellington St. (M-24), Caro, closed its doors in July 2016 after the business struggled to stay afloat since its founder died in a 2014 single airplane crash.

About a month after Riverview closed, Tuscola County voters approved a recycling millage renewal 4,683-2,139.

The rate of .15 mills (15 cents for every $1,000 of taxable value) is expected to raise an estimated $262,000 in its first year. Miller told The Advertiser that the millage currently provides for 95 percent of the program’s funding.

In 2015, Tuscola County’s recycling program handled 635 tons of material from various sources (figures from 2016 are still being compiled).

For example, the program sets up recycling trailers over most weekends in Fostoria along with Akron, Elmwood and Juniata townships.

Tuscola County recycling also provides weekly or bi-weekly pick-ups for more than 100 businesses in Tuscola County. Permanent trailers are placed at the Tuscola County Medical Care Facility in Caro, Family Dollar in Caro, Kingston High School, Hills and Dales Hospital in Cass City, Rosati’s Marketplace in Millington and Dollar Tree in Caro. These trailers are brought back to the county’s recycling facility for weekly or bi-weekly processing.

The program’s current operations at 1123 Mertz Road (M-24) accepts material Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Residents can take in their recyclables and sort them, or ask facility employees for help. Three full-time and three part-time employees operate the facility.

After buying the new property, the county recycling program could expand what it takes in, said Mike Miller, director of buildings and grounds, Tuscola County (he also oversees the recycling program).

For example, the center now only accepts limited kinds of plastic (currently items with the nos. 1 and 2 recycling symbols – there are seven).

Miller said the ability to take in more would be created by the additional space on the site that would allow for more storage.

Storage is an important factor in recycling because processing facilities require a certain amount of material at one time to make it economically feasible, Miller said.

He used containers with the no. 5 recycling symbol (butter tubs, cottage cheese containers, etc.), as an example.

“We have to have a full semi-trailer load of material – about 40,000 pounds – of just that one material,” Miller said. “And right now I don’t have the storage space to do that.”

In addition to the 10 acres, the Riverview site includes the former business’s main building that is about 6,600 square feet – about three times what the building housing the current program.

Tuscola County rents its current Mertz Road facility from the city of Caro, Miller said.

The lease agreement started when the county launched its recycling program.

Miller said the lease was expanded for six months prior to the millage vote so that officials could have a better idea of the program’s future before making any plans. That lease, which expires in February, will likely have to be extended again, Miller said.

The sale is expected to close within the next few weeks, and the move to the new location is likely to begin in early spring.

Ultimately, Miller said he hopes Tuscola County could be a hub for recycling like those in surrounding counties, and that the program will become self-sustaining as opposed to relying on funds via millage.

Gov. Rick Snyder presented the “Proposed Plan of Action on Recycling” in 2014 – part of a major effort to improve the state’s abysmal 10 percent recycling rate to be closer to at least 30 percent.

“On every other reusable product – glass, paper, plastics, metals, organics – Michigan has fallen behind,” according to a press release issued at the time. “Our residential recycling rate is only 14.5 percent, lower than every other Great Lakes state, and one of the lowest in the country. The rest of our waste – $435 million worth of reusable materials annually – goes straight into a landfill. But the market for recycled materials continues to expand. By investing in this growing sector through increased recycling in the state, all Michigan residents can help strengthen our economy.”

Snyder’s plan aims to make recycling easier for all Michiganders, with convenient access to residential recycling. It also aims to make recycling even more economically beneficial, with further market development for recycled products.

Andrew Dietderich is editor of The Advertiser and can be reached at andrew@tcadvertiser.com