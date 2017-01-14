Programs aim to avoid business bust after boom in Vassar

Fresh off a hot 2016, Vassar City Manager Brian Chapman is working hard to make sure the city’s current business boom doesn’t bust anytime soon.

The result?

Vassar is about to embark on participation in two programs aimed at sustaining and growing the area’s economy.

The first is a certification program offered through the Michigan Economic Development Corp. called Redevelopment Ready Communities – “a formal recognition that a community has a vision for the future and fundamental practices in place to get there.”

The second program largely surrounds a one-day event set for Feb. 9. Offered through Vassar’s involvement with the I-69 Trade Corridor, Washington D.C.-based Recast City L.L.C. will meet with business owners big and small to determine what’s working and what isn’t when it comes to doing business in town.

Vassar had to apply to participate in both programs.

“These two programs, while they’re separate entities, have a common goal of furthering the momentum that’s already came to Vassar and possibly encouraging more development,” Chapman said.

“They go in line with each other to make ourselves more open to business development and business friendly,” he added.

In 2016, seven new businesses – including three restaurants and a bakery – opened in a one-block stretch of East Huron Avenue (M-15) between Main Street and Cass Avenue.

Rebel Soul, a women’s clothing and accessories store, started the trend early in 2016. SweetCakes Cakery followed suit, as did Sambuca Café, CandyLand Ice Cream & Gifts, Riverside Grill, Kara & Company dance studio and Sam & Ruby’s The Corner Café/Deli.

The new merchants including Betty Burley, owner of CandyLand Ice Cream & Gifts, who also spearheaded creation of two first-time festivals in Vassar: the Fall Harvest Festival in September and the Holly Jolly Festival in December.

The seven new businesses, too, seemed to feed off of each other in a positive way while helping those who have been around for a long time, such as the Vassar Theatre.

As far as Chapman goes, it’s a good start but efforts need to continue “to redevelop Vassar and bring it out of the economic stagnation that has affected the community.”

The MEDC’s Redevelopment Ready Communities program is “a voluntary, no cost certification program promoting effective redevelopment strategies through a set of best practices,” according to its website at http://tinyurl.com/vassarrrc

“To be vibrant and competitive, Michigan communities must be read for development. This involves planning for new investment and reinvestment, identifying assets and opportunities, and focusing limited resources. Certified Redevelopment Ready Communities encourage business attraction and retention, offer superior customer service, and have a streamlined development approval process making pertinent information available around-the-clock for anyone around the world to view,” the website states.

Chapman said he began the application process almost as soon as he was hired as Vassar city manager in late 2015. He said he was notified that Vassar was accepted into the program earlier this week.

In short, Chapman said the RRC program “is a series of checks that the state has identified in terms of best practices that communities should have in place or should be following to encourage the redevelopment of their area.”

Chapman said the certification process will include MEDC representatives working with everyone – “from front line staff to your department heads to your administrative staff all the way up to your elected and appointed officials on how to get yourself redevelopment ready.”

In general, there are three steps in the process: engagement, evaluation, and certification. However, each part of the process involve several sub-steps and training sessions.

Chapman said that once completed, “whenever a developer comes in there’s a streamlined and predicable process for them to go through.

“We want to make sure that we’re ready to help those developers as quickly and effectively as possible,” Chapman said.

Likewise, the event planned for Feb. 9 aims to help the business community, specifically small-scale manufacturers.

By definition, small-scale manufacturing covers a wide range of businesses that produce tangible goods. That includes businesses producing goods in textile, hardware, wood, metal, 3D printing, and food. It also includes hardware prototyping, consumer product design and prototyping, film production, breweries and distilleries, and local food production and packaging.

Chapman said small-scale manufacturing was one of the areas of concentration that was available to selected communities.

Recast City specializes in how to incorporate small-scale manufacturing into downtown areas like the one in Vassar, Chapman said. The city was selected several weeks ago, he said.

“This analysis just seemed like the logical next step for our downtown area since we’ve had that boom from the restaurants and some of the other businesses,” Chapman said. “How do we keep that momentum going and how do we further diversify our local economy so that if something was to happen economically, not all of our businesses are wiped out?”

Illana Preuss, founder, Recast City, told The Advertiser the analysis will include meeting with those in the business community to identify barriers and opportunities for local small-scale manufactures.

“The one day program is to meet with the city and people in the city to begin to understand with the small-scale manufacturing business sector and to see what role those businesses may be able to serve in the reinvestment of the downtown,” Preuss said.

Preuss said she is already working with Chapman to identify businesses that produce tangible goods so that they can be involved in the analysis.

“It might be a single person doing it at home or it might be a company that has five, or 10, or 20 people,” she said.

The hope is to meet with as many people as possible to help clearly outline ways the city, county, and other regional partners can help business owners be more successful and grow in Vassar. Preuss said she also wants to talk to property owners downtown to get their input.

“That will give us an opportunity to understand what’s working for these businesses and what some of the challenges they’re facing are,” she said.

Chapman said it’s important to note there is no obligation or future commitment needed to participate in the Recast City analysis planned for Feb. 9.

More information about Recast City can be found at http://www.recastcity.com/.

Interested businesses that would like to participate in the Recast City-lead event should email Brian Chapman at citymanager@cityofvassar.org or call 989-823-8517.

More information about the MEDC’s RRC program can be found at http://tinyurl.com/vassarrrc

