Agnes M. “Aggie” Zack, 78, of Plainwell, formerly of Saginaw, died
early Wednesday morning, January 11, 2017 at Home Life in Plainwell.
She was born, the second oldest of nine children, in Reese, August 16,
1938 to the late Bernard W. and Martha Mary (Frei) Light. She was a
1956 graduate of St. Andrews High School in Saginaw and later went on
to Nursing School. As a Licensed Practical Nurse she was employed for
many years at Saginaw General Hospital. Aggie was a former member of
St. Andrews Catholic Church in Saginaw.
Surviving is her daughter, Deborah Hill and her husband James of Birch
Run; three brothers and four sisters and their spouses, Floyd and
Betsy Light of Reese; Bernard and Carla Light of California; David and
Nancy Light of Saginaw; Leona Jones of Reese; Robin Light and husband
Dr. Fred White of Carbondale, IL; Elizabeth Light of Bay City; and
Frances Light and husband Walt Conger of Austin, Texas; and many
nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was preceded in
death by her daughter Brenda Zach and her husband, Robert Zack, and an
infant sister, Mary Cecilia Light.
Funeral Services will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 15, 2017
from the Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home, 9940 Saginaw St. in Reese.
Father George Serour will officiate with burial to take place Monday,
January 16, 2017 in the St. Elizabeth Cemetery in Reese. Aggie’s
family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 1 p.m.
until the time of the service. Those planning an expression of
sympathy are asked to consider the East Side Soup Kitchen in Saginaw
or the Salvation Army.
AGNES M. ZACK
Agnes M. “Aggie” Zack, 78, of Plainwell, formerly of Saginaw, died