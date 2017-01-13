AGNES M. ZACK

Agnes M. “Aggie” Zack, 78, of Plainwell, formerly of Saginaw, died

early Wednesday morning, January 11, 2017 at Home Life in Plainwell.

She was born, the second oldest of nine children, in Reese, August 16,

1938 to the late Bernard W. and Martha Mary (Frei) Light. She was a

1956 graduate of St. Andrews High School in Saginaw and later went on

to Nursing School. As a Licensed Practical Nurse she was employed for

many years at Saginaw General Hospital. Aggie was a former member of

St. Andrews Catholic Church in Saginaw.

Surviving is her daughter, Deborah Hill and her husband James of Birch

Run; three brothers and four sisters and their spouses, Floyd and

Betsy Light of Reese; Bernard and Carla Light of California; David and

Nancy Light of Saginaw; Leona Jones of Reese; Robin Light and husband

Dr. Fred White of Carbondale, IL; Elizabeth Light of Bay City; and

Frances Light and husband Walt Conger of Austin, Texas; and many

nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was preceded in

death by her daughter Brenda Zach and her husband, Robert Zack, and an

infant sister, Mary Cecilia Light.

Funeral Services will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 15, 2017

from the Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home, 9940 Saginaw St. in Reese.

Father George Serour will officiate with burial to take place Monday,

January 16, 2017 in the St. Elizabeth Cemetery in Reese. Aggie’s

family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 1 p.m.

until the time of the service. Those planning an expression of

sympathy are asked to consider the East Side Soup Kitchen in Saginaw

or the Salvation Army.