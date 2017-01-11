Who you gonna call?: Caro paranormal group on the lookout for potential hauntings

Ghosts don’t just come out at Halloween.

A good haunting can occur anytime of year. And if it does, Thumps, Thumb of Michigan Paranormal Society is just a phone call — or Facebook message — away.

“A lot of times that’s how we get our stuff, they’ll contact us on Facebook and we’ll get in touch with them,” said Thumps co-founder Tim Long. “We ask what’s going on and see if they want an investigation.

“It’s real, it’s fun, and we like helping out.”

So if you hear something go bump in the night, have frequent experiences with hair standing up on the back of your neck, or just want to make sure you’re alone in your home, Thumps is the place to call for all of your ghostly needs.

Operating out of Caro, but available to investigate paranormal happenings in the Thumb and surrounding areas, Thumps TMPS offers a free service of supernatural investigation.

“We try to debunk stuff first, disprove normal things,” Long said. “And once we’ve eliminated the obvious, we concentrate on finding proof of the paranormal.”

Long founded Thumps TMPS about 11 years ago, along with girlfriend Lisa Block.

“We had been dating for a little while, we were watching ‘Ghost Hunters’ (a series on Syfy that premiered in 2006), and I thought ‘maybe we could do this,'” Block said. “So (Long) asked me if I wanted to go out. I said ‘where?’ He said ‘the cemetery.’ So I grabbed my camera and went out to Almer (Township) Cemetery.”

Since then, the couple have dedicated much of their free time to helping locals discover if they are just seeing things in a home or business — or if the fears are warranted.

“The first thing we do is look for natural events that may be causing it, and if we don’t find anything, we switch to paranormal activity,” Block said. “If we can find something, (the building owner) can set back and say ‘I’m not crazy, thank you so much.”

Which is the purpose of Thumps TMPS, to find evidence of the supernatural. The investigators don’t attempt to expel a potential entity, but simply confirm that something, or someone, is there.

A rule that Long and Block follow is not getting involved with something ominous or evil.

“If we come across something demonic, we do not do that, we do not clear homes,” Block said. “But we know people that can do that kind of thing.”

Long has always had an interest in the paranormal, but that interest turned to fascination one night when he was in high school.

“We lived in (Caro), I won’t give an exact area, and the house we were living in was incredibly active,” Long said.

Home alone after football camp one evening, something happened that set events in motion that would eventually lead to the then 17-year-old Long becoming a ghost hunter.

“The ghosts decided to show themselves to me,” Long said. “Things were falling on the floor, then, when I saw the dog get kicked across the room, I got out of there for the night.”

The television show “Ghost Hunters”, which features members of The Atlantic Paranormal Society (TAPS) as they search for the supernatural, also played a part in the duo deciding to take up the hobby.

“We were watching ‘Ghost Hunters,’ and had been talking about joining the TAPS family,” Long said. “And eventually that got us thinking that we could actually do this ourselves.”

Long, 50, works at Brentwood, in Caro. The 58-year-old Block works at Caro Area District Library.

Over the years, various volunteers have joined Long and Block on their paranormal investigations. One of the top rules of investigation — use the buddy system. Not because of fear or protection, but to validate any bumps, cold spots or shrieks.

Thumps TMPS uses much of the same equipment as its more famous Syfy Channel counterpart. Among the ghost-finding apparatus are different types of cameras (digital, night vision, full spectrum), a static detector, K-2 meter and Geiger counter, which detects radiation.

And it isn’t always just Thumps TMPS on its ghostly adventures, sometimes the group searches with guests. In December, 2014, a ghost hunt at the Burtis House (also known as the Wedding Cake House) in Watrousville, was featured on the PBS program, “Michigan Hauntings.” In 2013, WEYI NBC25, aired a segment that featured Thumb TMPS investigating Bay City Antiques Center.

Both Long and Block firmly believe in the existence of unknown forces, as both have witnessed strange happenings themselves.

Block said her most memorable unexplainable encounter came when Thumps TMPS was investigating the Garfield Inn in Port Austin recently.

“It seemed to be really quiet when we were in there,” Block said. “After getting down and looking at the evidence, I looked at a picture and said ‘well what is this?’ So I brought it up closer, I shot it from inside, and outside the window it looks like an old man and old woman wearing period clothing. It’s not clear, but you can see them there.”

When thinking about his investigative history, the first thing that jumps into Long’s mind is a case at Gilligan’s Bar and Restaurant in Cass City.

“We caught so much there, caught a few shadows,” Long said. “And it was at that time something thumped me on the top of my head. It was the first time during an investigation I’ve been touched.”

Some years bring more ghost hunting opportunities than others. Block and Long have had up to eight in a year, but not as many in some. In 2016, Thumps TMPS didn’t embark on any investigations.

Thumps was going to administer an investigation at a home in Bay City on Friday, Jan. 13, but that event has been postponed.

John Schneider is sports editor of The Advertiser and can be reached at sports@tcadvertiser.com