Caro’s beacon: Lighthouse marks 30 years of treating people with brain injuries

The smile on Dorothea Wilson’s face seems permanent, her laugh and pleasant demeanor consistent, but there’s one thing that she seems to get especially serious about: cleanliness.

Specifically, that each of the roughly 100 patients at Lighthouse Neurological Rehabilitation Center near Caro gets a shower every single day.

It might not sound like much, but it’s one of the primary reasons she and her late husband, James Wilson, opened Lighthouse 30 years ago this month.

Her son, Jamie Wilson, had been in a horrific automobile crash in 1978, and after a month-and-a-half was transferred out of the hospital’s intensive care unit to a rehabilitation facility.

“When he got to the rehab I was shocked,” Dorothea Wilson said. “They wouldn’t brush his teeth…they wouldn’t even let us wash his hair. He went from Aug. 7 to December before he could get his hair washed.

“It just shocked me.”

Today’s Lighthouse Neurological Rehabilitation Center is the embodiment of Wilson’s feeling of being “shocked” more than three decades ago.

It consists of three programs: adult residential treatment, pediatric residential treatment and outpatient therapy.

Area residents likely recognize the Lighthouse sign along M-81 northeast of Caro in Almer Township (across from Caro MotorSports). However, that is only the hub of an operation that includes more than 80 acres behind it, the original facilities at Luder Road and M-24 north of Caro, and the new business office in downtown Caro.

Lighthouse also has owned and operated a location in Traverse City for the last decade.

The company employs about 320 at its Tuscola County operations, with another 80 in Traverse City.

At any given time there are about 100 residential “clients” (aka patients) at Lighthouse Rehab in Tuscola County. The figure doesn’t include outpatient clients.

Lighthouse is a privately owned, for-profit business (though Dorothea Wilson laughs and says it would likely qualify for nonprofit status). Officials did not want to disclose revenue.

Wilson, 79, is as involved as she was when her family began Lighthouse in the mid-1980s, something even she never expected.

“After we opened, I thought I was going to step down real soon. After all, I was 49,” she says with a laugh.

Before Aug. 7, 1978, life was good for Dorothea and James Wilson and their eight children, who ranged in age from newborn to 20s at the time. Dorothea Wilson worked at ITT United Plastics in Vassar. James Wilson worked at General Motors. Jamie Wilson, one of their sons, was 20 — an athletic nursing student who had regularly taken part in the area’s “Meet of Champions” track and field event.

That evening, at about 10 p.m., Jamie and a friend had been drinking alcohol, driving around the Vassar area, and missed a curve. The car went off the road, and nearly plunged into the Cass River. Jamie Wilson was thrown through the windshield.

He would end up comatose, and the course of the Wilsons’ life would end up changed forever.

“He was in intensive care for six weeks,” Dorothea Wilson said. “Well, you get great care when you’re in intensive care.”

Things changed when Jamie was moved to a rehab center that Dorothea refuses to identify by name. She and her husband would rush from work — with their one-year-old — and help Jamie in every way they could.

“When we would get there, Jamie hadn’t been changed, they had him tied up…I was just shocked at the treatment,” she said.

Dorothea Wilson said she and her husband felt their son would be better off at home, even though they had no training or background in providing medical care for someone in need of such intensive treatment.

“They said ‘No, you can’t do that,’” she said. “And I said ‘Well, if I can’t do better than what he’s getting here, I’ll turn in my mother badge.’”

The dining room became Jamie’s room.

“That started my education on how to care for him,” said Dorothea Wilson. She was 49.

The Wilsons were on a mission, spending as much time as they could learning from others about how to take care of Jamie, who eventually would become more responsive.

But with that development came yet another issue — anger. Jamie began to bite, kick, hit, and yell more and more. Traumatic brain injury (TBI) was a relatively new field, and the Internet hadn’t become commonplace so they were oftentimes at a loss for how to deal with their son.

“He’d scream and yell and beat on the wall and beat on the wheelchair,” Dorothea Wilson said.

Many experts offered ideas, such as let him beat on the wall, and “let him get all that anger out.”

Still, nothing seemed to work, and finding care was difficult due to Jamie’s behavioral issues.

“Then, one day Jim just said ‘I think we should just build our own,’” Dorothea said.

It turned out to be easier said than done, she said.

The Wilsons had 12 acres of land at the time, but Almer Township officials were initially opposed to the idea, asserting that the land was too valuable for its agricultural potential.

“So we waited one solid year before we could talk them into it,” she said.

“The same people that want to now put a windmill up,” she adds with a laugh.

Another challenge was finances.

The Wilsons searched high and low — banks in Detroit, Flint, and Saginaw — for a lender willing to take a chance on them. The common response, Dorothea says, was “Who do you think you are?”

“We weren’t medical people. We weren’t business people,” she said. “We had hardly enough money to keep the house together, all these teenage boys eating us out of house and home, you know?”

Eventually, township officials capitulated and granted the Wilsons their first permit, allowing them to open their adult foster care business.

About the same time, the former Kingston State Bank gave the Wilsons a loan.

They broke ground in 1986, and Lighthouse opened Jan. 18, 1987.

The name of Lighthouse is based on a gospel song called “The Lighthouse” by Ronny Hinson.

“It just fit so well…in the end it says ‘I thank God for the lighthouse every day,’” she said.

The organization started with four employees and two patients, including Jamie, with room for up to six more. Dorothea Wilson said it was an adjustment when Lighthouse had its first patient (other than her son).

“I didn’t want to offend anyone at the time, I was so cautious…it took me a while to harden up,” she said.

Five months after Lighthouse Rehab opened, the family learned Jamie would not live much longer.

She recalls having a hard time dealing with her son’s imminent death, and being asked by a psychologist what would become of Lighthouse after Jamie died.

“I said ‘I’m going to keep going,’” she said. “It was a real therapy for me…and it still is.”

Today, the only difference is the size of the organization.

Whereas Dorothea used to know everything about every patient, she now relies on a staff of about 320 to provide care for patients (though she still works more than 12 hours a day and travels to the Traverse City location once a week). She calls Lighthouse employees a “phenomenal staff” with a good work ethic. Dorothea’s sons Mark, Keith and Luke all remain active in management of Lighthouse.

In Tuscola County, Lighthouse patients are spread out among more than 10 housing units based on specific needs, age and gender. There is a schoolhouse staffed with educators from the Tuscola County Intermediate School District. There is a small barn for horses that are part of therapy during warmer months. A paved trail leads through the woods for those required to use wheelchairs. The original site on Luder Road houses Lighthouse’s pediatric residential program. Lighthouse also has a fleet of about 70 vehicles to transport patients.

Plans are to continue growing.

Connie Hart, director of clinical services at Lighthouse, joined Lighthouse 15 years ago after relocating to the Caro area from Pennsylvania.

Within the next few weeks, Hart said, a new wing that includes 12 apartments will open. A 250-foot “zero gravity track” will allow therapists to work with those who have spinal injuries in some of the most advanced methods of therapy available. The track is the largest of its kind in Michigan, part of a $5 million expansion underway, and most important, she said, allows patients to have a certain level of independence.

Future plans revolve largely around expanding therapy offerings: construction of a greenhouse, and an indoor horse arena that will allow for therapy involving horses year-round (currently, such therapies are limited to periods of warmer weather).

Hart said therapy involving horses — everything from riding them to grooming them — is beneficial for patients at virtually every level of care offered by Lighthouse.

It’s also one of the benefits of being located in Tuscola County, where wide open spaces are aplenty, she said.

“We have beautiful land here,” Hart said. “It also takes people out of that huge city environment, which can be real detrimental to people who are recovering from a brain injury. They’re very vulnerable and in the cities, there’s a lot more people willing to take advantage of them.”

Another benefit are area restaurants and stores, Hart said, where patients are able to take part in normal activities (and contribute to the local economy) as part of their ongoing therapy.

“Caro is a very welcoming community for us,” Hart said. “People are very patient with us, they’re kind with us, they know who we are and we are generally accepted well.”

Going forward, Dorothea Wilson says the organization intends to never lose sight of what she calls its “phenomenal care” that includes the daily showers, an average of one staff member to every three patients, checking briefs hourly, repositioning patients every 90 minutes, a full social calendar and more.

She says the focus on phenomenal care will help carry Lighthouse Rehab for the next 30 years — and beyond.

“Number one has always been about those residents and what’s best for them. Then, anything else comes after — it’s served us well so far.”

