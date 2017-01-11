Caro woman who embezzled $283K gets 37 months in prison

After a woman who embezzled $282,966 from The Advertiser pleaded guilty to probation violation, a Tuscola County judge sentenced her to 37 months to 20 years in prison on Monday.

Staci L. Pomeroy had paid $95 in restitution after embezzling $282,966 from The Advertiser, but she also has been smoking marijuana and drinking alcohol – in violation of her probation.

“I have two small children and I have full custody of them and I’m sorry and I would just like a second chance,” Pomeroy, 39, of Saginaw, told Tuscola County Circuit Judge Amy Grace Gierhart. The judge, however, sentenced her to prison, while crediting her for 367 days already served in jail. Gierhart revoked Pomeroy’s probation.

Tuscola County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Eric Wanink, however, said “I see only $95 of the $282,000 worth of restitution has been paid so far, and it’s been a year and a half at this point. And add to that the fact that she’s been hanging out with a felon and also consuming alcohol and marijuana, which I understand she doesn’t have much money but apparently she has money to do that.”

Wanink added that “It just doesn’t seem like (Pomeroy has) taken this opportunity seriously.”

Prior to sentencing, Saginaw lawyer James Gust, Pomeroy’s defense attorney, said “The alleged violations here are – the only illegal act would be the use of marijuana.”

“I mean she had rules that related to her probation but weren’t violations of any criminal law as to consuming alcohol or having contact with a – with a convicted felon,” Gust added.

Gust said Pomeroy “has before this been a model citizen, at least not involved in the criminal justice system, and since she has not either.”

Pomeroy had pleaded guilty to violating conditions of probation by consuming alcohol and smoking marijuana on Aug. 13. Terms of probation barred her from drinking alcohol or using controlled substances, such as marijuana, without a prescription.

Pomeroy, a former Advertiser employee, pleaded no contest last year to embezzlement of more than $100,000, a felony carrying a maximum of 20 years in prison. She was sentenced Aug. 3, 2015 to one year in jail with credit for two days served, and placed on probation for five years.

She spent about five months in jail, shortening her incarceration to 145 days due to “good time and work site time reduction,” according to jail officials.

When sentencing Pomeroy last year, Gierhart told Pomeroy she could empathize with her role as a mother.

Pomeroy embezzled $282,966 from the newspaper during a five-year period from June of 2008 through May of 2013. Gierhart said “The (probation) agent was accurate indicating that this was a very sophisticated scheme of embezzlement.”

Pomeroy lived near Caro at the time of the embezzlement but now lives in Saginaw, according to court records, which indicate she works at a Bay City diner with a take-home pay of $300 weekly.

Terms of Pomeroy’s probation also impose an 11 p.m. curfew and disallow her from having contact with other felons. Probation officers allege she violated those two terms by spending the night in Caro at the home of a felon on Aug. 13 and Aug. 14, but Pomeroy didn’t admit to those allegations when she pleaded guilty to probation violation on Nov. 22.

