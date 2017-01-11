Bringing home the bacon: $500K lottery ticket sold at Caro meat market

CARO – A Caro-area couple had good news when they brought a winning instant lottery ticket into the Thumb Meat Market on Friday.

But when cashier Bridgette Thiemke took a closer look at the “Hot Jackpot” ticket, she reported a more stunning result.

“I looked at the ticket and started matching up numbers, and showed the people that they won $500,000 – not $50,000,” said Thiemke, 33, worker at the market at 200 E. Frank St.

The husband of the woman who bought the winning ticket “was speechless,” said Thiemke, who summoned Denise Steffen, one of the market owners.

The woman who won the prize “was numb” at the news, Steffen said.

“She said she had some bills to take care of, and she said she really actually needed the money for some things around the house,” Thiemke said. “So she said she was going to put it to good use.”

Michigan Lottery officials stated the woman asked to remain anonymous, but told them she plans to pay bills, donate to a church, help a few friends in need and take a trip to Hawaii.

The $5 Hot Jackpot ticket asks players to match any of their 15 numbers to five winning numbers. If a player finds a matching number, information below the player’s lucky number lists the prize amount.

The couple mistakenly read the winning amount as “$50,000” instead of $500,000.” Thiemke read the fine print beneath the amount, which stated “500-THOU.”

The couple “knew that they had a winner and they kept trying to scan the ticket’s bar code at a machine at the counter, and the machine kept stating ‘Cannot process. See lottery retailer,’” Thiemke said.

Before Thiemke scrutinized the ticket more closely, she tried scanning the ticket’s bar code at a machine used by store workers to determine the amount of a lottery prize. The machine stated “Must make appointment with lottery office.”

That’s when Thiemke cast a second set of eyes on the ticket.

Thiemke said she sold the winning ticket to the woman. A Michigan Lottery press release states the woman discovered what she thought was a $50,000 winner when taking a break from cleaning out her refrigerator, which had quit working a few days earlier.

“My husband has always been skeptical of the Lottery, so when I called him up to the house from our pole barn to tell him the good news he told me ‘Don’t get your hopes up,’” the press release stated.

“She made a believer out of me, that’s for sure,” the husband told lottery officials, according to the release. “I’ll never question her buying a Lottery ticket again.”

The winner claimed her prize by driving to Lansing on Tuesday, and Steffen said the woman and husband are a likeable duo.

“They’re a neat couple,” Steffen said. “They’re just dolls, and we’re very happy for them.”

When asked if news about the winning ticket has inspired lottery ticket sales at Thumb Meat Market, Steffen said “I think it has inspired the regular lottery players to continue.”

Tom Gilchrist is a reporter for The Advertiser and can be reached at gilchrist@tcadvertiser.com