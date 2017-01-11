1/6 and 1/9 boys’ basketball games

Monday games

Owendale-Gagetown 72, Akron-Fairgrove 26

OWENDALE —David Binder scored 24 points as the Bulldogs rolled to a 44-10 halftime lead and never looked back in the non-league game.

Carl Steff added 12 points and Derek Vincent contributed 10 for O-G.

Canton Wagner and Garrett Reder each scored eight points for the Vikings.

Harbor Beach 44, Vassar 17

VASSAR — No Vassar player scored over four points as the Vulcans were stymied in a non-conference game that was originally scheduled for Dec. 16 but was postponed due to winter weather.

Luke Bogert scored four points and Jackson Noel and Nick Colosky added three points each for Vassar (2-4).

The Vulcans host Unionville-Sebewaing Area in a Greater Thumb West contest Friday.

Unionville-Sebewaing Area 55, Bay City John Glenn 41

BAY CITY — The Patriots jumped out to a 20-6 first quarter edge. And finished the non-conference contest with the same 14-point lead.

Michael Kemp paced the Patriots with 16 points while Harrison Cramer added nine.

Brendon Schlink scored 17 points for the Bobcats.

This was the first of three games this week for USA (3-1), which hosts Ubly today and travels to Vassar Friday for a Greater Thumb West meeting.

Kingston 69, Kinde-North Huron 45

KINDE — The Cardinals offense got on track Monday, as Kingston bested its season-high scoring total by 22 points.

After holding a 31-29 lead at halftime, Kingston won the second half 38-16, which included a 17-4 fourth-quarter edge.

Grant Koehler led the way for the Cardinals with 18 points and eight rebounds, freshman Evan Neff tossed in 10 points, Garrett Green scored nine — on three 3-pointers — and Nathan Cloyd and Bo Mickelson chipped in with eight points each.

Matt Koth led North Huron with 20 points.

It was also the first North Central Thumb League win for Kingston (3-5, 1-3) which travels to NCTL opponent Carsonville-Port Sanilac Thursday.

Dryden 61, Mayville 40

DRYDEN — The Wildcats dropped to 1-4 in the North Central Thumb League and 3-6 overall.

Ashtin Steele scored 11 points for Mayville while Jeffrey Frost and Nick Phillips each contributed nine. Jared Hoag had a team-high nine rebounds and Frost added eight. Logan LaBean had four steals for the Wildcats.

Mayville is back in NCTL action Thursday at Peck.

Carsonville-Port Sanilac 57, Caseville 11

CASEVILLE — The Tigers had little trouble in improving to 3-2 in the North Central Thumb League and 4-3 overall.

Justin Ritchie scored 22 points to set the pace for C-PS while Tony Nugent, Christian Falls and Cody Mooney each tossed in eight.

The Tigers host NCTL opponent Kingston Thursday.

Friday games

Unionville-Sebewaing Area 61, Reese 45

SEBEWAING — The Patriots connected on 14-of-17 free throw attempts in the fourth quarter to seal the win in the Greater Thumb West opener for both schools.

USA led 26-18 at halftime and extended the lead to 40-29 after three quarters.

Harrison Cramer led a balanced scoring effort for the Patriots (2-1 overall) with 15 points. Michael Kemp contributed nine points and Tyler Heckroth and Hunter Bohn added eight points a piece.

Ryan Maclin paced the Rockets (2-4 overall) with 12 points while Jake Galsterer scored eight and Gabe Robinson tossed in seven.

Bad Axe 48, Vassar 36

BAD AXE — The Vulcans dropped to 2-3 and 0-1 in league play in the Greater Thumb West opener.

Jackson Noel scored 10 points and Luke Bogert added seven for Vassar returns to GTW action Friday at home against Unionville-Sebewaing Area.

Cass City 53, Laker 29

PIGEON — A strong defensive first half led to the Red Hawks taking a 31-12 lead into the halftime break.

Logan Schenk paced Cass City with 14 points in the Greater Thumb West opener. Brad Hacker and Nick Perry chipped in with 11 points each.

The Red Hawks’ (4-2, 1-0) next game is today at home against Harbor Beach.

Owendale-Gagetown 59, Saginaw Arts and Sciences Academy 56 (OT)

SAGINAW — David Binder filled up the stat sheet as the Bulldogs evened their record at 2-2 with the overtime win.

Binder scored 17 points, pulled down 15 rebounds, dished out six assists and made five steals. Teammate Derek Vincent added 19 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks and Matt Fritz and Carl Steff scored nine and eight points respectively for O-G.

Marlette 73, Ubly 47

MARLETTE — A 20-4 second-quarter edge gave the Red Raiders a 35-17 halftime lead in the Greater Thumb East opener.

With the win, Marlette improved to 7-0.

Bryce George led a quartet of Red Raiders in double figures with 15 points. Barret George and Ethan McKenney pumped in 14 points each and Isaac Dale added 13. Dale had a team-high nine rebounds for Marlette while Bryce George grabbed seven.

Marlette had many second-chance opportunities in the game, as shown by collecting more offense rebounds (16) than defensive rebounds (15) in the contest.

The Red Raiders play tonight at Laker.