Robert Wayne Streeter passed away peacefully at home on January 7, 2017, surrounded by family. He was born in Tawas on October 22, 1958 to Robert James Streeter and Linda Lou (Johnson) Streeter.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert. HE is survived by his mother, Linda; brothers, Tony (Wendy), Justin (Jennifer), Mike (Paula); sister, Deb; daughter, Amber (Nate); and grandson Eden; as well as many special nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Robert served his country in the United States Army and worked as an iron pourer and furnace operator for Astech Incorporated in Vassar. Robert enjoyed movies and music as well as the companionship of his beloved and loyal dog, Dixie, who preceded him in death.

A private family ceremony is planned. He will be greatly missed.