Randy Paul Montei of Caro, age 65, passed away suddenly at his home on Sunday, January 8, 2017. Randy was born September 22, 1951 in Caro, the son of Margaret “Griffin” Montei and the late Paul Montei. He graduated from Akron-Fairgrove High School with the Class of 1970, and enlisted with the United States Marine Corps shortly after. He was united in marriage with his high school sweetheart, the former Deonna Gillings, on June 25, 1972 at the Alumni Chapel at Michigan State University. Following his honorable discharge from the Marines in 1973, Randy returned to Caro to work on the family farm with his father and brothers. He later worked for the United States Postal Service as a letter carrier in a career that spanned over 30 years. Randy attended the Caro United Methodist Church and was a member of the Tuscola County Conservation Club, Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, and the Otsego Lake Association. His entire life revolved around family, and he cherished time spent with his children and grandchildren. He was a lifelong aviation enthusiast, a ferocious reader and an avid hunter. Randy also enjoyed time spent at their cottage where family and friends were always welcome. Other joys included playing Euchre and going shooting with his son and friends.

To cherish his memory, Randy leaves his love of over 50 years, Deonna Montei of Caro; two children, Heather Montei of Caro, Nicholas Montei and his wife, Peggy, of Caro; two grandchildren, Landen and Zoe Montei; his mother, Margaret Montei of Caro; two brothers and their spouses, Dennis and Barb Montei of Caro, Monte and Sue Montei of Fairgrove; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Donald and Janice Gillings of Edwardsville, Illinois, LaRae Munk of Grand Ledge, Karla Christine Gillings of Mitchell, South Dakota, Gary and Jackie Gillings of Union Pier; his mother-in-law, Bernadine Gillings of Caro; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Randy was preceded in death by his father, Paul Montei in 2007; sister, Paula Jo Montei in 1980; father-in-law, Lyle E. Gillings in 2000; and brother-in-law, Lyle Brett Gillings in 1975.

In keeping with Randy’s wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 13, 2017 at the Caro United Methodist Church with Rev. Michele Hile officiating. The family will be present to receive friends on Thursday from 3-8 p.m. at the Ransford Collon Funeral Home in Caro and on Friday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorial contributions to the Tuscola County Conservation Club, to the Montei Family to create a memorial at the Caro Area Airport, or to the Miles 4 Migrants Fund to assist refugees around the world in reuniting with their families. The family was assisted with these arrangements by the Ransford Collon Funeral Home of Caro. Friends may share memories, thoughts and prayers online at www.RansfordCollon.com.