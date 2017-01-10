Meet the Putmans: TLC pilot episode on Thumb family airs Monday

CASEVILLE TWP. – Bill Putman stood on the top floor of his three-story home overlooking Lake Huron’s frozen Saginaw Bay on Tuesday, in the room where his 25-member family will gather at 10 p.m. Monday to watch “Meet the Putmans” – a TV episode about themselves on the TLC network – and smiled.

As excited as the family is to have its lifestyle featured on TV, Putman said it’s even better to have all 10 adults and 15 children together, as one, for some family time.

“I can’t tell you – it’s unbelievable,” said Putman, 56, who with his wife, Barb – and their children and grandchildren – have lived in the 6,400-square-foot home on Sand Point in Huron County’s Caseville Township for 10 years.

“I can tell you, but it’s just so overwhelming to have your family all right at your fingertips,” Bill Putman said. “It’s just beautiful. It’s like you literally died and went to heaven.”

TLC is banking that viewers will love the pilot episode about the Putmans, too. As of Tuesday morning, a commercial announcing the “Meet the Putmans” show had received 1,700 “likes” on the tlc.com website.

Visitors to the meettheputmans.com website can learn more about – and view photos of – the family. Bill Putman and Barb (Wasik) Putman are both graduates of Caro High School in Tuscola County, and Bill and Barb Putman once owned the Gunsell’s Furniture store in Caro.

Bill Putman said the road to becoming the subjects of a reality-TV program began about four years ago, when he and his son, Brandon, sought to compete on the show “Wipeout,” a then-weekly reality competition where contestants try to navigate an extreme obstacle course and win a $50,000 prize.

“In the application, it asks for a bunch of demographics about you,” Bill Putman said. “We answered everything that they asked, and they called and said ‘Is this real? Is there really 25 people in one house?’ And we said ‘Yeah.’

“That’s how it got the ball rolling.”

Bill and Barb Putman have four children: sons Billy Putman, 33; Brandon Putman, 30; Dr. Blake Putman, 28; and daughter, Blair Putman, 26, who is married to Jamie, a doctor. The spouses of all four children live in the home.

Family members signed a contract for the show with MysticArt Pictures, a Los Angeles production company, last year.

While Dr. Blake Putman and Dr. Jamie Putman are physicians, Bill Putman, Billy Putman and Brandon Putman operate Putman Developing & Demolition, specializing in commercial real estate, excavating, construction and demolition. (Story continues below photo)

“No one has ever moved away,” said Bill Putman, adding that it’s not that they don’t have the finances to do so.

Bill Putman noted a son and a son-in-law are doctors.

“My oldest son (Billy) runs a multimillion-dollar company. I don’t want to sound like I’m bragging, but they could build a house for themselves anytime they want,” Bill Putman said.

“But they don’t. They want to be a family unit.”

Every adult in the family owns an equal share of the family development and demolition business, Bill Putman said. The Putmans are Christians and Putman said he hopes the TV series “will be like a spiritual awakening for the family” among those viewing it.

“The mood in the house is an electrifying excitement about sharing our family – and the love that we have for each other – with the world,” Bill Putman said.

His son, Billy Putman, added that “Our family’s testimony is to say who we are, and we live by three things: faith, family and friends.”

The website www.meettheputmans.com touts the TV program as “featuring one of the most fun-loving, larger-than-life, and unique families in America who happen to live in the thumb of Michigan.”

When asked by a reporter if the TV series about the family will make the Putmans wealthy, Bill Putman said “I’m going to be honest with you – financially, it’s going to do more for the community than it does for us.”

The Putman children were home Tuesday due to a snow day after a storm struck Huron County.

“Teenie-bouncy! Teenie-bouncy!” Bill Putman yelled as a reporter with The Advertiser interviewed him.

“That means, in Lebanese, ‘Gimme a kiss,’” said Bill Putman, as the smiling children scrambled to take turns planting kisses on his cheek.

“Don’t ask us how to spell it,” quipped Billy Putman.

The Putman adults – male or female – are hunters, and animal pelts and skins, and deer mounts, decorate the family home. The family’s two German shorthaired pointers, Lily and Molly, also live in the house, which has two bathrooms.

On a commercial promoting Monday’s premiere, Bill Putman described family members as “fightin’ for turd time.”

When asked if he lacks privacy under his living arrangement, Bill Putman said “The privacy, no, but quiet – it’s just a dull roar all the time. I would like quiet, but I don’t want ’em to go.”

Bill Putman said he doesn’t criticize those who don’t embrace his family’s living arrangement.

“This is just our thing,” he said. “That’s the other thing I say is: ‘You know what? We live together and we love it. If you don’t, that’s OK, but I don’t judge you. Don’t judge me.’ Do you know what I’m saying?”

He doesn’t view his family unity as accidental.

“God has called us to live like this,” Bill Putman said.

When asked if he ever pinches himself about the fact his family is about to become the subject of a reality-TV program, Billy Putman said there’s no time for that.

“Dad has taught us, 24/7, that we play hard, we sleep hard, we work hard – it’s just 24/7 on the run,” Billy Putman said. “From going through high school with all the sports, to working at the store with my dad … he taught us all these life lessons.

“There was no time to take a deep breath. It’s just 24/7.”

