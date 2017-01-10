Marlene Parrish of New Tazewell, Tennessee, formerly of Caro, age 70, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2016 at her daughter’s home in Decker, following a lingering illness. Marlene was born September 11, 1946 in Bay City, the daughter of the late Sidney and Bernadean (Fox) Tobias. She was a 1964 graduate of Caro High School, and on June 12, 1965, she was united in marriage with Ronald Parrish at the Caro United Methodist Church. Marlene was employed at the Caro Regional Center until her retirement. She was a member of the Caro Women of the Moose, and enjoyed traveling to Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

Marlene is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Ronald Parrish; her children, Michelle and Alan Rutkoski of Decker, and Richard Parrish, of Caro; six grandchildren, Brandon Orchard, Bryant and Kayla Orchard, Brandi Orchard, Brady Orchard, Brent Orchard, and Jeremiah Rutkoski; four great-grandchildren, Salara, Dylan, Hailey and Serenity Orchard; two siblings, Ronald and P.J. Tobias of Houghton Lake, Pam and Mark Fritz of Caro; one aunt, Ethel Cramer of Lake Whales, Florida; one uncle, Kenneth Tobias of Saginaw; mother-in-law, Freida Parrish of Cass City; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Cheryl and Mike Mattlin of Caro; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Dale Parrish and brother-in-law, Russell Parrish.

In keeping with Marlene’s wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, January 14, 2017 at the Mizpah Missionary Church, 4631 VanDyke Road, Cass City, Michigan. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorial contributions to the Mizpah Missionary Church, 4631 VanDyke Road, Cass City, MI 48726. The family was assisted with these arrangements by the Ransford Collon Funeral Home of Caro. Friends may share memories, thoughts and prayers online at www.RansfordCollon.com.