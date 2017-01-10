Julius Joseph Richard, Jr., age 83 years, passed away Tuesday morning, January 10, 2017, at Covenant Healthcare in Saginaw. He was born on January 21, 1933 in Merritt Township, the son of the late Julius Sr. and Mary (Schallaire) Richard. Julius was a U.S. Army veteran serving in the Korean War with the 73rd Tank Battalion/3rd Armored Division. He was employed at General Motors, retiring from Fisher Body with 25 years of service. Julius was a member of the Mayville/Vassar VFW Post 10884, the Davison American Legion Post 267 and was Past President of the Vassar F.O.E. Aeries #2380. On July 28, 1951, he married Beverly A. Martin and she survives him.

Surviving family include his wife of 65 years, Beverly; children, David (Tina) Richard, Judith Richard, Karen Richard-Waterman and Robert (Tammy) Richard; grandchildren, Aaryn (David) Richard, Heather Germain, Nicole Germain, Joel (Tonia) Gibson, Chad (Nikki) Waterman, Lisa (Ron) Smith, Christopher Richard, Shawn (Karysa) Richard and Gage Leitheiser; great-grandchildren, Brandyn, Allyah, Graham, Justin, Payton and Jase; sister, Eleanor Eigner; brothers, Delbert (Joann) Richard and Virgil (Clarice) Richard and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 14, 2017, at the Penzien-Steele Funeral Home, 149 N. Main St. in Vassar. Pastor David G. Somers officiating. The family will greet friends on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to the wishes of the family.