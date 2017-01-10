Geraldine E. Wilson of Caro, age 91, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by the love of her family, on Friday, January 6, 2017. Gerry was born April 10, 1925 in Caro, the daughter of the late Kenneth and Clara (McDougall) Metcalf. She graduated from Caro High School in 1938 and later graduated from Bay City Business College. Gerry was united in marriage with Harold “Pat” Wilson on February 1, 1947 in Caro, and the couple celebrated nearly 40 years of marriage prior to his death in 1986. Gerry was employed first with Central Michigan University and later took a position with the Tuscola County Friend of the Court as a secretary, and was ultimately appointed by the Governor to serve as Friend of the Court, a position she held until her retirement in 1986. She was also a member of the Caro United Methodist Church and its Women’s Circle. Gerry was an excellent seamstress and enjoyed tending to her flower garden. Her retirement years led to cherished time with her grandchildren and many world travels.

Gerry is survived by two daughters, Gerie Sieland and her husband, Roy Smith, of Caro, Terie Lalko of Kingston; three grandchildren, Kristin Petersen and her husband, Brad, of Ames, Iowa, Michael and Andrew Lalko, both of Livonia; two great-granddaughters, Lila and Mabel; one sister, Barbara Hofmeister of Eustis, Florida; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Gerry was preceded in death by two sisters, Kathleen Putnam and Jean Kurzmann.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Saturday, January 14, 2017 at the Caro United Methodist Church with Rev. Tony Tomasino officiating. The family will be present to receive friends at the church from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at noon. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorial contributions to the Wilson Family Discretionary Fund, c/o Gerie Wilson, 205 West Sherman Street, Caro, MI 48723. The family was assisted with these arrangements by the Ransford Collon Funeral Home of Caro. Friends may share memories, thoughts and prayers online at www.RansfordCollon.com.