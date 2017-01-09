Man could be deported following single-vehicle accident in Huron County

A 25-year-old man from Mexico working in Huron County could be deported following a single-vehicle accident Sunday.

According to the Huron County Sheriff’s Department, Sgt. James Hunt responded to the area of Kinde and Tinsey roads in Bloomfield Township after a caller reported a single-vehicle accident.

Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson reports that subsequent investigation led Hunt to a large dairy farm on Moeller Road in Huron Township.

The vehicle involved in the accident, a 1997 Ford pickup truck, was discovered behind a barn where it appeared it was being hidden.

With the help of an interpreter, Hunt was able to question the suspect – a 25-year-0ld from Mexico who was working on the farm.

“It was learned that he was the sole occupant and was injured in the accident that occurred at 2 a.m.,” Hanson said in a press release.

Hanson said the suspect admitting to falling asleep and running a stop sign at the “T” intersection of Kinde and Tinsey roads, and that alcohol was a factor.

The vehicle was determined to be unregistered and uninsured.

The unidentified suspect was taken into custoy and transported to Huron Medical Center for treatment.

“Upon completion of treatment, the man was turned over to agents of the United State Border Patrol for deportation proceedings,” Hanson said. “Several local criminal charges will be pending depending the outcome of the deportation proceedings. “