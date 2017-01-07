Vassar foundry facing tax foreclosure

The Tuscola County treasurer plans to foreclose on — and sell — the former Vassar foundry and adjacent land as a result of about $120,000 in unpaid taxes.

Patricia Donovan-Gray, treasurer, Tuscola County, confirmed the plans to The Advertiser on Thursday.

Pending a court ruling that could halt the process, the property owned by Metavation Vassar L.L.C., at 700 E. Huron Ave., Vassar, will be forfeited to the county unless unpaid taxes are paid by March 31.

Donovan-Gray said the property would then be owned by the county and sold at a foreclosure sale to the highest bidder, with the starting bid determined by the amount of owed taxes.

County records show about $41,000 in unpaid taxes owed for 2014, about $44,000 for 2015, and at least $39,000 for 2016. The amounts are based on three parcels under ownership of Metavation Vassar.

Ryan Londrigan, brownfield coordinator, Michigan Department of Environmental Quality, has been working with officials in Vassar and Tuscola County to redevelop the site.

He told The Advertiser the foreclosure “might be a good thing” because it could allow a potential buyer to get the foundry at a lower rate than its most recent listing rate of $750,000. Redeveloping the site could be easier, too.

“If the property moved into local control, it might even make it easier,” Londrigan said. “Everything from the sale price to the buyer’s allowable uses, even getting in there to do preliminary investigations, is a lot easier to do.”

Neither Londrigan nor Brian Chapman, city manager, Vassar, said they were aware the property was headed for foreclosure due to unpaid taxes.

Chapman said he questioned how Metavation’s ongoing bankruptcy proceedings could play into the foreclosure. Donovan-Gray said it was something she was investigating, but as of Friday the foreclosure was set to proceed.

“If the county goes to sell it…the city will still work with whoever buys that property to make it a viable operation,” said Chapman, who didn’t rule out the possibility of the city putting in a bid.

Legal notice of the foreclosure was officially published with The Advertiser on Jan. 4.

A show cause hearing is set for Jan. 25 at the Tuscola County treasurer’s office in Caro. A judicial hearing is set for Feb. 6 in the Tuscola County Circuit Court, where the county would seek a judgment of foreclosure against the owners.

Records provided by the Tuscola County treasurer show tax bills have been sent to Metavation Vassar L.L.C. in care of Revstone Industries L.L.C. to an address in Lexington, Kentucky.

Previously based in Southfield, Revstone Industries filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Dec. 3, 2012, after a Grand Traverse County 13th Circuit Court judge ordered the company to pay nearly $27 million owed to its largest creditor, Clearwater, Florida-based Boston Finance Group L.L.C.

Revstone reportedly had annual revenue at one time of about $600 million, and a portfolio that included Metavation.

Bankruptcy court records show operations at Metavation’s Vassar plant wound down and came to an end on Dec. 27, 2013. Records also show General Motors and Chrysler — the two remaining customers of Metavation at the time of the bankruptcy — funded operations during the wind \-down process. They also helped fund costs associated with the closure of the foundry.

For the past three years, it’s been empty.

Today, the 71-acre foundry site has a for-sale sign in front of it advising interested parties to contact Troy-based real estate agency L. Mason Capitani Inc. The property is listed for $750,000.

Located east of downtown Vassar along East Huron Avenue, the site’s most distinguishing feature is the water tower with the big “G” on it from when it was owned by Milwaukee-based Grede Foundries Inc. from 1986 until it was sold in 2009.

However, there are another 44 acres beyond the 257,000 square feet of factory–space that also includes about 10,000 square feet for offices. A railroad spur separates the land with the buildings and the vacant acreage.

The parcel with the closed building sits on one of the three parcels to be sold. The large wooded area is another, and a small parcel at 644 E. Huron Ave. is the third.

As The Advertiser reported Dec. 21, efforts to develop the foundry site are ramping up, driven by officials from the city, the Tuscola County Economic Development Corp., and now — with Londrigan’s involvement — the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality.

Chapman said the goal is to line up potential financial incentives for parties that express interest in the property once home to an estimated 500 jobs.

In 2016, about six inquiries were made about the property, Chapman said. He would not comment on the companies or type of businesses.

However, Steve Erickson, executive director, Tuscola County Economic Development Corp., said in mid-December that “there is a large company that has some interest in planting there.”

Chapman said to be competitive with other locations, such as Wisconsin and Ohio, potential buyers need as much information and assistance as possible — and they usually need it fast.

As a result, Londrigan is working with Chapman and Erickson to identify “what all of the incentives are and what we can do to get that done.” Londrigan attended his first meeting on the project in mid-December.

Talk of the efforts to address the Vassar foundry came up prior to December’s Tuscola County Economic Development Corp. meeting, during the brownfield redevelopment committee meeting held prior.

“We had a meeting in Vassar in regards to that situation with the foundry, there is a large company that has some interest in planting there,” Erickson said. “So Ryan (Londrigan) and I will be having more conversations about that.”

Londrigan said the foreclosure process would not deter efforts underway to see the site redeveloped.

Andrew Dietderich is editor of The Advertiser and can be reached at andrew@tcadvertiser.com