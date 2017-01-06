Robert Lee Silvernail, Sr., age 81, passed away peacefully in his
sleep at his home in Hemet, California with his family at his side on
September 7, 2016. Everyone who knew him knew that he always preferred
to be called Bob. Bob was born in Cass City in 1935 and attended Caro
High School, graduating in 1953. He won the coveted Wood Shop Award
during his junior and senior years at Caro High School, a distinction
that he would perfect later in his life. He was married to his partner
for life, Mary Jo Aikin.
After graduation, Bob went right to work at the Caro State Hospital at
Wahjamega in Caro and began raising a family of seven children. In
1960, the family moved to Fairgrove, where his children would attend
the Akron-Fairgrove School system. During the years that Bob and his
family resided in Fairgrove, he pursued several of his keenest
interests part time: he put his wood shop skill to use and
manufactured furniture, cabinets, and many other high quality wood
products; he was well known in the Fairgrove and Caro townships as one
the of best gun smiths available to repair shooting stock or building
custom gun stocks. Bob was also well known for his mastery of building
models of anything asked to exact scale size. He put together many
model train boards throughout Tuscola County, some almost entirely
filling whole basements with boards consisting of elaborate, hand
carved trestles and track layouts, along with the scale model
buildings of stores, elevators, houses, shops, etc. He was also well
known for his amazing model airplanes that he would also fashion to
exact scale, later advancing his skills to master model rocket
building.
Bob eventually moved to Alaska in 1975, fulfilling a dream shared with
his wife, Mary Jo. He worked for the Hickle Construction Co. putting
together such Hickle projects as the Captain Cook Hotel and others.
Bob was later hired by the Municipality of Anchorage from which he
retired as a Water/Waste Water treatment plant operator. Throughout
his life, Bob would not hesitate to help someone, friend or not, who
was in need. He enjoyed all the Detroit professional sports teams, the
University of Michigan Wolverines football and basketball programs. He
also loved to fish and all types of wood working, gun and model train
collecting. He is survived by his wife, Mary Jo of Hemet, California
and his sister Joyce Brett of Las Vegas, Nevada. He is also survived
by his daughters, Kim and Robin of Devour, California, Jola of
Anchorage, Alaska, and Dawn of Wasilla, Alaska; his three sons, Reggie
and Mike of Wasilla, and Bob, Jr., of Florida along with many
grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed.
ROBERT LEE SILVERNAIL, SR.
Robert Lee Silvernail, Sr., age 81, passed away peacefully in his