Robert Lee Silvernail, Sr., age 81, passed away peacefully in his

sleep at his home in Hemet, California with his family at his side on

September 7, 2016. Everyone who knew him knew that he always preferred

to be called Bob. Bob was born in Cass City in 1935 and attended Caro

High School, graduating in 1953. He won the coveted Wood Shop Award

during his junior and senior years at Caro High School, a distinction

that he would perfect later in his life. He was married to his partner

for life, Mary Jo Aikin.

After graduation, Bob went right to work at the Caro State Hospital at

Wahjamega in Caro and began raising a family of seven children. In

1960, the family moved to Fairgrove, where his children would attend

the Akron-Fairgrove School system. During the years that Bob and his

family resided in Fairgrove, he pursued several of his keenest

interests part time: he put his wood shop skill to use and

manufactured furniture, cabinets, and many other high quality wood

products; he was well known in the Fairgrove and Caro townships as one

the of best gun smiths available to repair shooting stock or building

custom gun stocks. Bob was also well known for his mastery of building

models of anything asked to exact scale size. He put together many

model train boards throughout Tuscola County, some almost entirely

filling whole basements with boards consisting of elaborate, hand

carved trestles and track layouts, along with the scale model

buildings of stores, elevators, houses, shops, etc. He was also well

known for his amazing model airplanes that he would also fashion to

exact scale, later advancing his skills to master model rocket

building.

Bob eventually moved to Alaska in 1975, fulfilling a dream shared with

his wife, Mary Jo. He worked for the Hickle Construction Co. putting

together such Hickle projects as the Captain Cook Hotel and others.

Bob was later hired by the Municipality of Anchorage from which he

retired as a Water/Waste Water treatment plant operator. Throughout

his life, Bob would not hesitate to help someone, friend or not, who

was in need. He enjoyed all the Detroit professional sports teams, the

University of Michigan Wolverines football and basketball programs. He

also loved to fish and all types of wood working, gun and model train

collecting. He is survived by his wife, Mary Jo of Hemet, California

and his sister Joyce Brett of Las Vegas, Nevada. He is also survived

by his daughters, Kim and Robin of Devour, California, Jola of

Anchorage, Alaska, and Dawn of Wasilla, Alaska; his three sons, Reggie

and Mike of Wasilla, and Bob, Jr., of Florida along with many

grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed.