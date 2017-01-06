Patricia A. Titus of Caro, age 79, passed away on Wednesday, January
4, 2017 at the Tuscola County Medical Care Community in Caro,
following a lingering illness. Patricia was born August 15, 1937 in
Lapeer, the daughter of the late Arthur and Wilma (Hall) Titus. She
lived in Lapeer County with her family and moved with her mother to
Caro in 1985, and upon her mother’s death, she went to live with her
sister until eventually moving to the Tuscola County Medical Care
Community. Patricia enjoyed the simpler things in life and interacting
with her family was important to her as were participating in her
hobbies: coloring, music, Bingo, and crafts.
Left to cherish Patricia’s memory are her siblings, Bob Titus of Caro,
Sharon Schank and her husband, Bob; nieces and nephews, Rick and
Jordan Schank of Cass City, Janelle Titus of Caro, Joe and Ann Schank
of Caro, Tim and Angie Titus of Caro, Robin and Tim Parks of Flint;
and several great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to her
parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her brother, Gilbert;
sister-in-law, Judy Titus; and great-nephew, Tyler.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 10, 2017
at the Ransford Collon Funeral Home in Caro with Pastor David
Wilczynski, officiating. Burial will follow at Rich Township Cemetery
in Mayville. The family will be present to receive friends at the
Ransford Collon Funeral Home on Monday from 4-8 p.m. and on Tuesday
from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. Those planning
an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorial contributions
to the Patricia Titus Family Discretionary Fund, c/o Sharon Schank,
205 West Sherman Street, Caro, MI 48723. The family was assisted with
these arrangements by the Ransford Collon Funeral Home of Caro.
Friends may share memories, thoughts and prayers online at
www.RansfordCollon.com.
