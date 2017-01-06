Patricia A. Titus of Caro, age 79, passed away on Wednesday, January

4, 2017 at the Tuscola County Medical Care Community in Caro,

following a lingering illness. Patricia was born August 15, 1937 in

Lapeer, the daughter of the late Arthur and Wilma (Hall) Titus. She

lived in Lapeer County with her family and moved with her mother to

Caro in 1985, and upon her mother’s death, she went to live with her

sister until eventually moving to the Tuscola County Medical Care

Community. Patricia enjoyed the simpler things in life and interacting

with her family was important to her as were participating in her

hobbies: coloring, music, Bingo, and crafts.

Left to cherish Patricia’s memory are her siblings, Bob Titus of Caro,

Sharon Schank and her husband, Bob; nieces and nephews, Rick and

Jordan Schank of Cass City, Janelle Titus of Caro, Joe and Ann Schank

of Caro, Tim and Angie Titus of Caro, Robin and Tim Parks of Flint;

and several great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to her

parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her brother, Gilbert;

sister-in-law, Judy Titus; and great-nephew, Tyler.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 10, 2017

at the Ransford Collon Funeral Home in Caro with Pastor David

Wilczynski, officiating. Burial will follow at Rich Township Cemetery

in Mayville. The family will be present to receive friends at the

Ransford Collon Funeral Home on Monday from 4-8 p.m. and on Tuesday

from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. Those planning

an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorial contributions

to the Patricia Titus Family Discretionary Fund, c/o Sharon Schank,

205 West Sherman Street, Caro, MI 48723. The family was assisted with

these arrangements by the Ransford Collon Funeral Home of Caro.

Friends may share memories, thoughts and prayers online at

www.RansfordCollon.com.