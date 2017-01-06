Karen Elizabeth (Powell) Izydorek of Caro, age 71, died Monday,December 26, 2016 in Covenant Medical Center, Saginaw. She was bornNovember 13, 1945 in Cass City to Sanford and Rita (King) Powell. Shewas married to Paul Izydorek October 17, 1964 through October 1974.He died September 20, 2011.Her passion for helping others served as the prominent role in hercareer choices. She worked preferably as a Medical Assistant or of thelike. She lived in California (Riverside and Los Angeles) as well asArizona (Sedona) from 1980-2000. She enjoyed many types of music,cooking and was an avid reader of books.She is survived by her children: Shannon Izydorek of Los Angeles,California, Randy Izydorek of Caro, Paula Izydorek and her onlygrandchild, Reed, of Cleveland, Ohio; brothers: Roy (Betty) Powell ofCass City, Dennis (Linda) Powell of Cass City, Alan (Cindy) Powell ofPigeon; sister, Elaine Powell of Shepherd; many nieces and nephews,close friends and neighbors. She is preceded in death by her infantson, Scott Michael Izydorek, brothers: Wayne and William Powell andher nephew, Todd Eugene Izydorek.Following her wishes, in lieu of funeral services, her ashes will bespread over the Pacific Ocean and in Sedona – the places sheconsidered to be her favorite and most beautiful.