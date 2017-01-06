Karen Elizabeth (Powell) Izydorek of Caro, age 71, died Monday,
December 26, 2016 in Covenant Medical Center, Saginaw. She was born
November 13, 1945 in Cass City to Sanford and Rita (King) Powell. She
was married to Paul Izydorek October 17, 1964 through October 1974.
He died September 20, 2011.
Her passion for helping others served as the prominent role in her
career choices. She worked preferably as a Medical Assistant or of the
like. She lived in California (Riverside and Los Angeles) as well as
Arizona (Sedona) from 1980-2000. She enjoyed many types of music,
cooking and was an avid reader of books.
She is survived by her children: Shannon Izydorek of Los Angeles,
California, Randy Izydorek of Caro, Paula Izydorek and her only
grandchild, Reed, of Cleveland, Ohio; brothers: Roy (Betty) Powell of
Cass City, Dennis (Linda) Powell of Cass City, Alan (Cindy) Powell of
Pigeon; sister, Elaine Powell of Shepherd; many nieces and nephews,
close friends and neighbors. She is preceded in death by her infant
son, Scott Michael Izydorek, brothers: Wayne and William Powell and
her nephew, Todd Eugene Izydorek.
Following her wishes, in lieu of funeral services, her ashes will be
spread over the Pacific Ocean and in Sedona – the places she
considered to be her favorite and most beautiful.
