Dagmar Martinek-Brown of Cass City, age 94, passed away
suddenly,Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at her home. Dagmar was born July
12, 1922 in Cass City, daughter of the late Frank and Emily (Svoboda)
Martinek. She served in the U.S. Navy for 55 years, during WWII and
Korean Wars, earning her LPN and retiring as a Dental Technician
Chief. She worked for McDonald’s in Cass City and Caro for many years,
was a lifetime member of Caro VFW Post 4164, participated in the Walk
for Warmth, and was also well known for doing the Labor Day Mackinac
Bridge Walk for 55 years.
Dagmar is survived by a sister, Martha Parsons of Casa Grandus,
Arizona and a brother, Charles Martinek of Essexville; nephews,
Christopher
Martinek of Rockford, Dana Martinek of Sparta, Jeffrey Martinek of
Greenville, and Daryl Martinek and niece, Bethany Klunder, both of
Howard City, as well as many other nieces and nephews. She was
predeceased by two brothers, Stanley and George Martinek. At her request
there is no service for Dagmar, but please remember her in your
prayers. Also honoring Dagmar’s wishes, she will be buried at sea, in
the Atlantic Ocean off of Norfolk, Virginia at a later date with a committal
service provided by members of the U.S. Navy. Memorials may be made to
Caro VFW Post. Please share condolences at
http://www.thabetfuneralhome.
DAGMAR MARTINEK-BROWN
Dagmar Martinek-Brown of Cass City, age 94, passed away