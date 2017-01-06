Dagmar Martinek-Brown of Cass City, age 94, passed away

suddenly,Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at her home. Dagmar was born July

12, 1922 in Cass City, daughter of the late Frank and Emily (Svoboda)

Martinek. She served in the U.S. Navy for 55 years, during WWII and

Korean Wars, earning her LPN and retiring as a Dental Technician

Chief. She worked for McDonald’s in Cass City and Caro for many years,

was a lifetime member of Caro VFW Post 4164, participated in the Walk

for Warmth, and was also well known for doing the Labor Day Mackinac

Bridge Walk for 55 years.

Dagmar is survived by a sister, Martha Parsons of Casa Grandus,

Arizona and a brother, Charles Martinek of Essexville; nephews,

Christopher

Martinek of Rockford, Dana Martinek of Sparta, Jeffrey Martinek of

Greenville, and Daryl Martinek and niece, Bethany Klunder, both of

Howard City, as well as many other nieces and nephews. She was

predeceased by two brothers, Stanley and George Martinek. At her request

there is no service for Dagmar, but please remember her in your

prayers. Also honoring Dagmar’s wishes, she will be buried at sea, in

the Atlantic Ocean off of Norfolk, Virginia at a later date with a committal

service provided by members of the U.S. Navy. Memorials may be made to

Caro VFW Post. Please share condolences at

http://www.thabetfuneralhome. com/.