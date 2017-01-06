Connie Lea Allen of Cass City, age 67, died peacefully Wednesday,
January 4, 2017 in Medilodge of Cass City. She was born April 16, 1949
in Cass City to Merritt D. and Myrtle V. (Dodge) Allen.
Connie graduated from Cass City High School. She worked for Brentwood
Lanes for over 17 years as head cook until her retirement. Connie was
a great baker and enjoyed making chocolate chip, peanut butter and
Christmas cookies. She enjoyed reading Christian books and attending
gospel concerts. During her time spent in Medilodge, she brought joy
and happiness to many other residents and staff.
Connie is survived by her sister, Sharon Allen of Cass City; many
cousins, relatives and friends, including her best friend Ellie
Dinsmore. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 10, 2017 in
Brentwood Lanes, Caro. Memorials may be made to Medilodge of Cass City
or charity of donor’s choice. Connie’s family would like to thank the
staff of Medilodge of Cass City for their excellent care. Family and
friends may share memories, prayers and stories with the family at
www.kranzfuneralhome.com.
