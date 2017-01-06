Connie Lea Allen of Cass City, age 67, died peacefully Wednesday,

January 4, 2017 in Medilodge of Cass City. She was born April 16, 1949

in Cass City to Merritt D. and Myrtle V. (Dodge) Allen.

Connie graduated from Cass City High School. She worked for Brentwood

Lanes for over 17 years as head cook until her retirement. Connie was

a great baker and enjoyed making chocolate chip, peanut butter and

Christmas cookies. She enjoyed reading Christian books and attending

gospel concerts. During her time spent in Medilodge, she brought joy

and happiness to many other residents and staff.

Connie is survived by her sister, Sharon Allen of Cass City; many

cousins, relatives and friends, including her best friend Ellie

Dinsmore. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 10, 2017 in

Brentwood Lanes, Caro. Memorials may be made to Medilodge of Cass City

or charity of donor’s choice. Connie’s family would like to thank the

staff of Medilodge of Cass City for their excellent care. Family and

friends may share memories, prayers and stories with the family at

www.kranzfuneralhome.com.