Brenda Sue Phillips of Cass City, age 78, of Cass City, died

Wednesday, January 4, 2017 in Tuscola County Medical Care Community,

Caro. She was born October 10, 1938 in Detroit to William Earl and

Ruth Lucille (Scott) Griffith. She married Milton Louis Phillips

September 6, 1969 in Novesta Church, Cass City.

Brenda graduated from Harper Woods High School in 1956. She loved

cooking for her family and playing Euchre and poker with them on the

weekends. The family caretaker, Brenda always made sure that her

family was well cared for. She enjoyed deer hunting and was a fan of

the Detroit Tigers. Brenda was known as “Aunt Brenda” to many as she

followed and supported many Cass City School sports.

Brenda is survived by her husband, Milton; children: Cheryl (Lyndon)

Crane of Kingston, Shelly (Kenneth) Meredith of Snover, Susan (Steven)

Wynn of Unionville, Elizabeth (Victor Pohlod) Phillips of Cass City,

John (Laura Merchant) Phillips of Cass City; grandchildren: Coren

Crane, Leah (Jesse) Howard, Emily Crane, Nicole (Ricky) Gonzalez, Anna

(Andy) Blackwell, Ian Wynn, Molly Wynn, Haley Wynn, Lucas Swiderski,

Lance Swiderski, Kate Pohlod, Brad Pohlod, Abby Sue Phillips, Isabelle

Brenda Phillips; four great-grandchildren; sister, Terry (Al)

Prosowski of Cass City; many special nieces and nephews. She is

preceded in death by her son, Milton Dennis Phillips and brother,

Roger Griffith.

Visitation from 2-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. on Friday, January 6, 2017 in

Kranz Funeral Home Cass City and from 10-11 a.m. prior to the funeral

service at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 7, 2017 in Our Lady Consolata

Parish St. Pancratius Catholic Church, Cass City with Rev. Christian

Tabares officiating. Interment will be in Novesta Township Cemetery.

Pallbearers for Mrs. Phillips: Al Prosowski, Ian Wynn, Dan Bera, Josh

Regnerus, Paul Regnerus, Tim Regnerus, Dennis Regnerus, Jimmy

Regnerus. Memorials may be made to Family Discretionary Fund. Family

and friends may share memories, prayers and stories with the family at

www.kranzfuneralhome.com.