Brenda Sue Phillips of Cass City, age 78, of Cass City, died
Wednesday, January 4, 2017 in Tuscola County Medical Care Community,
Caro. She was born October 10, 1938 in Detroit to William Earl and
Ruth Lucille (Scott) Griffith. She married Milton Louis Phillips
September 6, 1969 in Novesta Church, Cass City.
Brenda graduated from Harper Woods High School in 1956. She loved
cooking for her family and playing Euchre and poker with them on the
weekends. The family caretaker, Brenda always made sure that her
family was well cared for. She enjoyed deer hunting and was a fan of
the Detroit Tigers. Brenda was known as “Aunt Brenda” to many as she
followed and supported many Cass City School sports.
Brenda is survived by her husband, Milton; children: Cheryl (Lyndon)
Crane of Kingston, Shelly (Kenneth) Meredith of Snover, Susan (Steven)
Wynn of Unionville, Elizabeth (Victor Pohlod) Phillips of Cass City,
John (Laura Merchant) Phillips of Cass City; grandchildren: Coren
Crane, Leah (Jesse) Howard, Emily Crane, Nicole (Ricky) Gonzalez, Anna
(Andy) Blackwell, Ian Wynn, Molly Wynn, Haley Wynn, Lucas Swiderski,
Lance Swiderski, Kate Pohlod, Brad Pohlod, Abby Sue Phillips, Isabelle
Brenda Phillips; four great-grandchildren; sister, Terry (Al)
Prosowski of Cass City; many special nieces and nephews. She is
preceded in death by her son, Milton Dennis Phillips and brother,
Roger Griffith.
Visitation from 2-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. on Friday, January 6, 2017 in
Kranz Funeral Home Cass City and from 10-11 a.m. prior to the funeral
service at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 7, 2017 in Our Lady Consolata
Parish St. Pancratius Catholic Church, Cass City with Rev. Christian
Tabares officiating. Interment will be in Novesta Township Cemetery.
Pallbearers for Mrs. Phillips: Al Prosowski, Ian Wynn, Dan Bera, Josh
Regnerus, Paul Regnerus, Tim Regnerus, Dennis Regnerus, Jimmy
Regnerus. Memorials may be made to Family Discretionary Fund. Family
and friends may share memories, prayers and stories with the family at
www.kranzfuneralhome.com.
