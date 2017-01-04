Vassar residents headed to Women’s March on Washington

Two Vassar women with strong convictions about the future of the country will rally in Washington, D.C. the same week President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in as the nation’s next president.

The national Women’s Walk on Washington is set to begin 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 at the intersection of Independence Ave. and Third Street Southwest, near the U.S. Capitol, the day after Trump is inaugurated.

Women across the country and male allies will travel in busloads to the nation’s capital to rally to protect rights of women, their families and communities.

Vassar residents Cathy DuBois and daughter Sadie DuBois will be among them.

“I’m going because of our President-elect,” Cathy DuBois said. “I’m seriously concerned about women’s rights. Everything that Trump stands for I absolutely disagree with. I’m worried about my daughter’s rights as a woman — I’m worried about immigrants — everything this man stands for I’m against.”

Cathy DuBois said she found out about the walk through a Facebook post two months ago.

She said she has the kind of concerns she’s never been worried about during her 55 years.

Cathy DuBois said she has never attended an event like this, and will be traveling to D.C. by bus with 300 fellow protesters from mid-Michigan.

Sadie DuBois, 14, said it is important for her to go to the march because she wants to show Trump that everybody has equal rights, including young people.

“I feel that for young people to go to this walk shows that young people do have voices in this and young people do care about what our futures are going to be like,” she said. “We want to show our voices, and what we think about (Trump) being our president and how he’s going to affect kids my age because we will be growing up when he’s president.”

The DuBois’ will travel with Jody Liebmann, the mid-Michigan coordinator for the march that includes areas of Tuscola County and extends as far as Midland county, where she resides.

Liebmann said this is not her first trip to walk or protest in Washington, having traveled to attend events including the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom in 2013.

“I think with the current political climate, I think it’s important for people to stand up against misogyny and the sexism that we saw during this political season,” said Liebmann. “And that somehow by the tapes being released from Donald Trump and that didn’t seem to have an effect on people or change their minds about the type of leader they wanted it was pretty distressing.”

Those tapes refer to recordings released in October of Trump speaking with former Access Hollywood host Billy Bush. The two engaged in a conversation with both making lewd remarks toward women.

Cathy DuBois said she believes the Trump campaign was built on bullying and she believes he will bring out the hatred in U.S. citizens.

“He scares me and he’s surrounded himself with rich, white businessmen who know absolutely nothing about running a country,” she added.

Participants will leave at 11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 from Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Midland, 6220 Jefferson Ave., Midland and are scheduled to arrive in Washington, D.C. Saturday morning. the group plans on engaging in various activities and listening to different speakers upon arrival. The cost of travel varies by bus and hotel cost. Liebmann said the last bus costs $98 and the money must be turned in to her as soon as possible. A post about the bus registration can be found at http://bit.ly/2iwht3R.

Liebmann said the rally is also meant to create an atmosphere of tolerance for all groups in the U.S.

More information about the national rally and state marches can be found at http://bit.ly/2ievu3E or the Women’s March on Facebook page http://bit.ly/2hMr9DD.

“I know that there’s buses coming from all over the country,” added Liebmann. “Then we’ll leave at 5 p.m. Saturday and then we’ll come back home Sunday morning for church.”

Liebmann expects up to 200,000 participants at the event.

Women’s protests have included marches for decades. Women organized a suffrage march the day after Woodrow Wilson was inaugurated March 3, 1913. On Jan. 15, 1968, Jeannette Rankin Brigade led a protest in Washington, D.C. with at least 5,000 women in opposition to the Vietnam War. The women’s movement continued with a march known as the Women’s Strike for Equality on Aug. 26, 1970 where 20,000 women protested in the nation’s capital, New York City and other locations demanding equal rights.

Others include the March for Equal Rights Amendment Aug. 26, 1977 and July 11, 1978, March For Women’s Lives – Reproductive Rights Rally on March 9, 1986, and the pro-choice rally March for Women’s Lives in 1989, 1992 and 2004.

In Tuscola County, 25,026 county residents voted in the November general election, according to Tuscola County Election Results. Nearly 66 percent voted for Trump.

According to Fortune.com the highest female support for Trump nation-wide working-class white women, voting at 62 percent for the businessman. Those supporters believed “frustrations among white working-class women about diminished possibilities for their husbands and sons to provide for their families,” according to the article titled “Why did so many white women vote for Donald Trump.”

For more information about registration, contact Liebmann at jliebmann2@gmaill.com or call at 989-750-7249.

