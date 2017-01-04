Tuscola County Board of Commissioners appoint, welcome new members

With a new year comes new officials, meeting dates and rules for county commissioners.

After swearing in several county officials Tuesday morning, the Tuscola County Board of Commissioners approved several items in its agenda during a meeting for the board members.

Tuscola County Board Commissioners appointed each board member as liaisons to county boards (commission liaison committee assignments). Some commissioners kept their current positions and others were approved to move to another group.

The county groups the board members were appointed as commission liaison committee assignments and other requested tasks made by commissioners include:

Matthew Bierlein: approved 5-0 as board vice chair; co-chair of finance personnel; liaison to Tuscola County College Access Networks

Craig Kirkpatrick: approved as co-chair of finance personnel; liaison to Genesee Shiawassee Thumb Works (Controller Michael Hoagland as alternate); Saginaw Bay Coastal Initiative; Prosperity Region Eco-tourism discussions

Thomas Young: approved as co-chair of buildings and grounds; liaison to Saginaw-Bay Coastal Initiative

Kim Vaughan: approved as co-chair of buildings and grounds; liaison to Board of Health; Planning Commission; Represent the Tuscola County Board of Commissioners to the Tuscola County Fair Board

Commissioners Young and Bierlein were replaced in two positions by Vaughan, the newly sworn-in District 3 commissioner. Young will take on Bierlein’s position on the courthouse security committee and Young’s spot on the parks and recreation committee in addition to being the co-member of buildings and grounds. Vaughan was already a parks and recreation committee member at-large before becoming a county commissioner.

“I’m looking forward to commissioner Vaughan’s perspective on Vanderbilt Park and tourism and things that he may know,” said board chair Bardwell.

Board commissioners will attend meetings of these liaison assignments.

Bardwell was also approved 5-0 by the board to serve as chair for a two-year term from 2017 to 2019.

The board also:

Approved board rules for the 2017-2018 year that includes disorderly conduct among board members requiring the chair to intervene when two are talking at once so each commissioner could be heard individually, amended in the board rules that public comment is limited to agenda items and discussion by attendees must remain at three minutes, and require meeting attendees to state their names and township of residence.

Tuscola County Board of Commissioners also approved the committee as a whole meetings at 8 a.m. every second and fourth Monday of each month except Feb. 20 and Sept. 25.

Debanina Seaton is a reporter for The Advertiser and can be reached at debanina@tcadvertiser.com.