Radio Shack embezzler headed back to court

Prosecutors in April said convicted embezzler Tracy L. Vaughn was “on the hook” to repay $32,000 to former owners of Vassar’s now-closed Radio Shack store.

Vaughn, however, isn’t coming close to repaying the $800 a month a judge ordered her to pay Danielle Hunkins and David Hunkins, according to court documents.

As of Tuesday, Vaughn had paid only $657 in restitution to the couple, according to the Tuscola County clerk’s office.

Probation Officer Ronald J. Wanless wrote in an Aug. 18 court document that Vaughn, 44, of Tuscola Township “is not paying the minimum $800 per month as ordered by the court.”

Vaughn worked at Radio Shack when she embezzled $32,000 from the business. She received a two-year delay of sentence in April after pleading no contest to five counts of embezzlement of $1,000 to $20,000. The felonies took place between Jan. 1, 2013 and April 28, 2014.

“I am paying all I can every three weeks,” Vaughn wrote in court documents. “I just can’t do $800 a month.”

Wanless alleges Vaughn has violated a term of her probation, and a hearing on the allegation is set for 2:30 p.m. Feb. 7 in Tuscola County Circuit Court. Tuscola County Circuit Judge Amy Grace Gierhart postponed an Oct. 26 hearing on the allegation until the February date “to further monitor (Vaughn’s) behavior while on probation.”

In April, Vaughn had her sentence delayed for two years as Gierhart ordered her to pay restitution at a rate of at least $800 a month.

Vaughn stated in court documents she is divorced with two dependents, now works at a clothing store in Birch Run, takes home $220 weekly and receives $630 a month in child support.

Tuscola County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Eric F. Wanink said in April that Vaughn is “on the hook” to pay back the Radio Shack owners.

“She has to repay this $32,000 … and the court ordered her to do it at $800 a month, and if she fails to do this, the judge warned her that those five felony convictions will enter against you and you could face prison time as a result of those convictions.”

Sentencing guidelines in court documents call for Vaughn to receive between seven and 23 months of incarceration for the five felony crimes.

Wanink said in April that if Vaughn obeys the terms of her sentence and pays back the victims as ordered, her crimes will be reduced to five misdemeanors.

