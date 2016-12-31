Embezzler back in court after marijuana use

Staci L. Pomeroy has paid $95 in restitution after embezzling $282,966 from The Advertiser, but she also has been smoking marijuana and drinking alcohol – in violation of her probation.

Pomeroy, 39, of Saginaw faces sentencing at 3 p.m. on Jan. 9 for probation violation. She pleaded guilty to violating conditions of probation by consuming alcohol and smoking marijuana on Aug. 13. Terms of probation bar her from drinking alcohol or using controlled substances, such as marijuana, without a prescription.

Pomeroy, a former Advertiser employee, pleaded no contest last year to embezzlement of more than $100,000, a felony carrying a maximum of 20 years in prison. She was sentenced Aug. 3, 2015 to one year in jail with credit for two days served, and placed on probation for five years.

She spent about five months in jail, shortening her incarceration to 145 days due to “good time and work site time reduction,” according to jail officials.

When sentencing Pomeroy, Tuscola County Circuit Judge Amy Grace Gierhart told Pomeroy she could empathize with her role as a mother. Pomeroy’s lawyer, Saginaw attorney James Gust, told the judge Pomeroy is employed and a mother of three children, with the youngest ages 7 and 4.

Prior to her sentencing in court, Pomeroy’s oldest child, a son, sat in the front row of the spectator gallery next to his mother, hugging and kissing her several minutes before she walked to the front of the courtroom to receive her sentence. As Pomeroy moved toward the judge, the youth sobbed for about 30 seconds.

Pomeroy embezzled $282,966 from the newspaper during a five-year period from June of 2008 through May of 2013. Gierhart said “The (probation) agent was accurate indicating that this was a very sophisticated scheme of embezzlement.”

Pomeroy lived near Caro at the time of the embezzlement but now lives in Saginaw, according to court records, which indicate she works at a Bay City diner with a take-home pay of $300 weekly.

Terms of Pomeroy’s probation also impose an 11 p.m. curfew and disallow her from having contact with other felons. Probation officers allege she violated those two terms by spending the night in Caro at the home of a felon on Aug. 13 and Aug. 14, but Pomeroy didn’t admit to those allegations when she pleaded guilty to probation violation on Nov. 22.