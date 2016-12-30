Sharon Kolacz of Caro, age 68, passed away unexpectedly on Friday,

December 30, 2016 at Caro Community Hospital. Sharon was born October

30, 1948 in Detroit, the daughter of the late Maurice and Bertha

(DeBoever) LeMaigre. She was united in marriage with David Kolacz on

July 25, 1969 in Detroit, and he survives her. Sharon was employed

with Valenite Metals in Caro for ten years. She was a member of St.

Christopher Parish in Caro, a former member of the Knights of Columbus

Auxiliary and an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Sharon enjoyed

collecting Hallmark Christmas ornaments, and Precious Moments

figurines. She loved spending time with her husband, David, collecting

Hot Wheels and going to Hot Wheels conventions, as well as spending

time with family.

She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, David Kolacz of

Caro; two sons, David (Pamela) Kolacz of Cass City, Daniel Kolacz and

fiancé, Katie Rivette, of Davison; six grandchildren, Brady, Braxton,

Brooklyn, Keagen, Payton and Hailee; and many nieces and nephews. In

addition to her parents, Sharon was preceded in death by one brother,

Robert LeMaigre.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 6, 2017 at

St. Christopher Parish, Sacred Heart site with Rev. John Ladd

officiating. The family will be present to receive friends at the

Ransford Collon Funeral Home in Caro on Thursday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

and at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service

at 11 a.m. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to

consider memorial contributions to the Sharon Kolacz Family

Discretionary Fund, c/o David Kolacz, 205 West Sherman Street, Caro,

MI 48723. The family was assisted with these arrangements by the

Ransford Collon Funeral Home of Caro. Friends may share memories,

thoughts and prayers online at www.RansfordCollon.com