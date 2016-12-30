Bevin “Bud” Smith died peacefully at home on December 25, 2016 after a

courageous battle with pneumonia and cancer. He was 81.

Bud was known for his kind and gentle nature, his love of life and

laughter. Even when faced with illness and medical procedures, his

wonderful nature remained. The nurses who treated him through his

hospitalization spoke of him as the “best patient” ever.

Bud’s story began on April 7, 1935 in Vassar. Raised on the family

farm, he knew the value of honesty, hard work and the love of family.

He attended Vassar High School until he joined the U.S. Navy in 1952.

Upon leaving the Navy, Bud married Florence Ford on May 5, 1956. She

preceded him in death in 2005. Bud and Florence were known for their

commitment to one another, their love of laughter and awesome dancing

skills. Some called them the life of the party. Bud was also preceded

in death by his parents, his brothers and many of his sisters.

Those left to cherish Bud’s memory include his daughter Melinda and

her husband Frank Harris Jr.; his sisters, Glenor Creel and Carol

Vickers; and many special nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind

the children and grandchildren of his heart that were shining stars in

his life as well as many friends and the canine companions that he

loved so dearly. His spirit will live on in all of them.

A man with a bright spirit and zest for living, he was cheerful and

loving into the final hours of his life. Greeting friends and family

with a smile and calling them by beloved nicknames, his demeanor never

wavered. Never fond of pomp and circumstance, Bud asked that those who

attend his celebration of life ceremony, do so in casual comfortable

dress.

The family has honored Bud’s wish and cremation has taken place. On

Monday January 2, 2017 there will be a time of visiting with the

family at the Hanlin Funeral Home from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Beginning

at 4 p.m., there will be a time of sharing and a time to celebrate

Bud’s life. In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be made

to the American Cancer Society or your local animal shelter/rescue.

Hanlin Funeral Home has been assisting the Smith family with

arrangements. You’re welcomed to express personal condolence share a

memory, or light a candle at hanlinfuneralhome.com.