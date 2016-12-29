Really free weights: Cass City club caters to ‘boomers’

CASS CITY – Inside a building where workers once sold shoes and boots, Dana Truemner hopes to qualify for the “Silver Sneakers” Fitness program.

“It’s worth checking into,” said Truemner, 60, of Cass City, who exercises regularly at Ligrow’s 24-Hour Fitness L.L.C., 6447 Main St. in Cass City, which began providing the Silver Sneakers program to its members several weeks ago. The program — offered by 60 health-insurance plans nationwide — provides free access to fitness clubs in its network, for qualifying persons.

The program operated by Healthways Inc. is designed for baby boomers — those ages 51 to 69 — and older.

“I think it’s a great plan and if your insurance will cover the membership, it’s always a plus,” said Truemner, recalling the site of Ligrow’s 24-Hour Fitness as the longtime location of Kritzman’s Clothing Store.

Fitness club owner Jon Ligrow, 35, of Cass City, said he made about $100,000 of improvements — including changes to the building along with new fitness machines and equipment — before opening the business in July of 2015 inside what had, most recently, been a salon.

“I don’t think you’re going to find a gym that’s much more modern than this one right now,” said Truemner, who has belonged to the Cass City club for more than a year.

“I have a daughter (Laura Sigler) who lives in the Chicago area and I brought her up here and showed her where dad works out at the gym, and she said ‘This place is really pretty neat for the area,’” Truemner said.

Other area locations offering the Silver Sneakers program include State Street Fitness, 160 N. State St. in Caro; Diversified Fitness Club, 195 Mayer Road in Frankenmuth; and Curves, at 244 Walnut St. in Frankenmuth.

“I’m kind of glad for the program,” said Jan Sanford, 65, of Sanilac County’s Evergreen Township, a member of Ligrow’s 24-Hour Fitness admitted to the Silver Sneakers program.

“Jon (Ligrow) told me about the program and when I looked at a flier that my insurance company had sent me, I noticed something about Silver Sneakers on it,” Sanford said.

Ligrow supplied Sanford with a phone number to the program, and she called it, providing information about herself before the program issued her a card granting free use of Ligrow’s 24-Hour Fitness club.

Silver Sneakers members such as Sanford receive “unrestricted access and unlimited visits to every location in the national network” of more than 13,000 participating gyms and fitness centers, according to the silversneakers.com website.

Google searches for gyms and fitness clubs soar every year in January, and membership purchases rise as well then, according to www.washingtonpost.com.

Sanford said she and her husband, Craig Sanford, 55, joined Ligrow’s 24-Hour Fitness about one year ago.

“I remember the snow … and it was wintertime,” Sanford said. “I go to the club because I know that I just really need to. I’m in pretty good shape for my age, but I want to keep it that way — and I just feel so much better when I go.”

Those wondering if they qualify for a free membership at Ligrow’s 24-Hour Fitness may visit the website www.silversneakers.com or call 1-888-423-4632. They also may visit the Cass City club to check with Ligrow, a certified trainer.

“I’m just doing my own workouts right now, and they’ve helped me a lot,” Truemner said. “I’m finally getting into the weights. I used to just walk outside all the time, but now that the gym’s available I can come in here and I don’t have to deal with the elements. This place is heated and in the summer it’s air-conditioned, so you’re in a steady climate all the time.”

Ligrow’s 24-Hour Fitness features a number of fitness classes upstairs — in a former opera house — that include a “Zumba Gold” class, taught by Rhonda Wright, for newcomers to zumba, a system of exercise performed to upbeat Latin music.

Jon Ligrow said his club rents space to VIP Fitness, which teach classes on the second floor. Computer users can check classes at www.vipfitcasscity.com or call 1-505-847-6442.

Ligrow and another certified trainer, Fred Morrish, teach an after-school kids’ fitness camp at 3:45 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday, with the class open to students in third through sixth grades.

Certain club members use free weights in the club’s “iron garage,” a room near the back of the facility but separated from the rest of the fitness machines and equipment.

“That’s where all the tough guys hang out,” Truemner said.

The club offers a student membership rate of $25 per month for those in high school or college. Others may join for six months to two years, with the two-year membership priced at $34.99 per month, and the six-month deal at $49.99 per month.

Club revenues stay local: Ligrow and his wife, Caro Community Schools teacher Laura Ligrow, have three children: Rylie, 8; Mason, 5; and Ella, 3.

And a Silver Sneakers membership is beneficial to baby boomers and those beyond, and not only because of free club membership, Jan Sanford said.

“The older you get, the more you have to work at it,” Sanford said.

