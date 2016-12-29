New Year’s Eve events include laughter, bowling

A pair of area venues are ready to celebrate the new year.

Mitch Gill’s Get A Room Comedy Showcase returns to the area, this time with a New Year’s Eve Party.

For six hours, residents can eat, laugh or dance their way into the new year.

From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Grill 19 at Vassar Golf Club, 3509 Kirk Road in Vassar, will offer a buffet featuring prime rib, shrimp and fish for $17.95.

Following the feast, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., patrons can laugh along with eight comics at Grill 19. Tickets to the comedy show are $18, and because of subject matter and alcoholic beverages being served, patrons must be 21 years of age and older.

Gill has brought in talent from Detroit, Saginaw, Flint and local comics from Millington and Caro for the event. There will be eight comics featured at the comedy show. Comedians performing Saturday include Mike Ball — the show’s headliner — Diego Attamasio, Melissa Hager, Veronica Douglas, Evan Sasiela, Jake Ford and Tom E. Thompson.

After the comedy show, Gill will help ring in the new year from 10 p.m. to midnight with dancing as he becomes the restaurant’s DJ.

Tickets for the comedy show are available at the Grill 19 or can be bought from Gill by calling him at 810-441-4710. Grill 19 can be contacted at 989-823-7221.

Gill said the New Year’s Eve show is a new event, though he has hosted similar shows at the Brentwood in Caro.

“I went in there and asked and (an employee) said, ‘Funny you should come in because tomorrow I was gonna talk to my manager about what we’re doing for New Year’s.’ And I came in with this show idea. And he ran with it — thought it was great.”

He said the show will largely encompass observational comedy and some crowd work, interacting with the audience.

“I would just like a lot of people there to have a good time, enjoy the comedy laugh and then dance,” said Gill. “I’m real heavy on requests so I like people to tell me what they want to dance to and I’ll play it.”

Saginaw comedian Mike Ball said this New Year’s Eve will be his fourth year performing comedy.

“It was something I always wanted to do,” said Ball who is headlining the show.

The comedian has interned for comic Pauly Shore at The Comedy Store in Hollywood, California and worked at the Ha Ha Cafe Comedy Club in northern Hollywood.

Ball said Gill asked him to perform at the show two months ago and he agreed.

“I think it’s going to be a full house, I think everybody’s going to have a great time,” Ball added. “We’re going to bring in the new year strong.”

Drinks will be available for purchase. Grill 19’s maximum capacity is 225.

Not into comedy? Try bowling.

The Brentwood, in Caro, will have its lounge open, bowling available and a dinner buffet starting at 4:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Bowling will be available until closing time at the Brentwood for $3 a game.

This year’s menu will feature New York strips, Michigan Lake Perch, spare ribs, shrimp, salmon, and chicken tenders for $15.95. The bar will also be open.

“That buffet we do every year and we always have,” said Brentwood manager Ken Beachy.

Seating capacity at the Brentwood is 200 but to get the dinner buffet, Beachy said interested patrons must make a reservation first.

To make a reservation, call the Brentwood at 989-673-2330.

Debanina Seaton is a reporter for The Advertiser and can be reached at debanina@tcadvertiser.com.