Future of Tuscola Peer Center remains uncertain

The future of the Tuscola Peer Center — a requirement for Tuscola Behavioral Health Systems through its contract with the state of Michigan — remains up in the air heading into the new year.

The city of Caro bought the house where the Tuscola Peer Center is located at 146 W. Lincoln Street for $25,000 (plus closing costs) from Tuscola Behavioral Health Systems (TBHS).

Caro City Council approved the purchase at its Dec. 19 meeting. The building is expected to be leveled to make way for additional parking in downtown Caro.

Sharon Beals, CEO, TBHS, said the sale took place because the house has “some structural issues and there’s some other things with it.”

She updated the TBHS board of directors at its Dec. 15 meeting.

“We did give Peer Center notice that they’ll need to relocate from the house on Lincoln Street so they’re currently looking for space to lease,” Beals said. “Hopefully, they’ll have something secured by early January and if they don’t have something secured by the time we need to have them out for the sale to close, then we’ll just have to cease operations until they can locate a space to rent.”

Tuscola Peer Center (formerly the Tuscola Place for Peace) has been operating at the site under a contract with TBHS.

Beals said TBHS is required to help facilitate a peer-run service through its contract with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

According to TBHS’ website about the Tuscola Peer Center, the purpose is:

• To provide self-help and mutual support group services.

• To provide information and referrals on health care, housing and other related services.

• To advocate for the civil and legal right of people labeled mentally disabled.

• To assist members to acquire self-advocacy skills.

• To develop special projects over time, that will help to eliminate the stigma of mental illness and developmental disabilities.

Beals said she was aware that representatives of Peer Center have been looking for a place to rent, but noted she hadn’t heard what had been looked at or if they had found something “suitable.”

She later told The Advertiser “the house has some structural issues and there’s some other things with it” and that TBHS never intended or wanted to be a landlord for Peer Center.

Board members questioned where items owned by the Tuscola County Peer Center would be stored in the meantime, and it was indicated some kind of storage unit would be required.

Beals explained that the Tuscola Peer Center has to be run by “all consumers,” though Tuscola Behavioral Health does provide a liaison to the Peer Center board.

Beals said TBHS officials told Peer Center representatives to “come up with a couple of options” to consider for relocation of the center. Caro is the best location, Beals said, due to close proximity to users.

As for the current house where Peer Center is located, the structure built in the 1800s is set to be demolished to make room for parking.

“The DDA intends to have the buildings demolished and turn the property into a parking lot,” wrote Karen Snider, acting city manager and clerk, Caro, in a letter to Caro City Council earlier in December. Snider also is on the board of TBHS.

A woman who identified herself as the manager at Tuscola Peer Center said she didn’t know what was going to happen at the center. She referred calls to a Lansing-based organization called Project Doors that mentions Tuscola Peer Center on its website. No one answered at the number nor returned calls.

According to Tuscola Peer Center’s brochure, the center receives support from TBHS, Tuscola County United Way, Catholic Federal Credit Union and the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan.

Any closure of the Tuscola Peer Center “would be a loss for the community,” former director Eric Pinoski told The Advertiser in July.

