Costly canines: Renter pays $1,000 due to barking dogs

INDIANFIELDS TWP. — A man accused of tormenting his next-door neighbors by chaining “five or six” barking dogs along the property line for months has been ordered to pay $1,000 to the neighbors and leave his rented mobile home by June 1, 2017.

Tuscola County Circuit Judge Amy Grace Gierhart ordered Howard Dibble out of the home at 3153 Washburn Road, north of M-46 in Indianfields Township, in a judgment dated Dec. 14.

The mobile home is about six miles southwest of Caro in Tuscola County’s Indianfields Township, next door to a log home owned by David and Christine Dunham, who sued Dibble and his landlord, Jason Brooks, in November of 2015.

The Dec. 14 judgment was against only Dibble, who issued a written statement to The Advertiser via his lawyer, Cass City attorney Jason E. Bitzer.

“I already had plans to buy a house in the spring, so I agreed to leave the premises by June 1, 2017, which I would have done even if there wasn’t a lawsuit,” Dibble stated. “And I agreed to pay $1,000, which is far less than the amount asked for in the lawsuit, and less than the court costs and attorney fees that I would have had to pay had the matter gone to trial, even if I had won at trial.”

The Dunhams sought “in excess of $25,000” in damages, according to their lawsuit. They also sought to be awarded the fees paid to their attorney, Caro lawyer Brian J. Schrope.

The Dunhams allege that once Dibble moved to the mobile home in June of 2015, he let the dogs “bark continually, yelp, growl and make noises clearly heard by” the couple. They claim Indianfields Township Officer Paul Strasz “recorded the dogs barking from one-eighth of a mile away in the fall of 2015” and “was so impressed with the noise being made that he reduced it to a CD.”

The Dunhams stated in court that since they bought their 20 acres of land in 2005, they’ve built a home valued at “well in excess of $400,000.” They claim Brooks — who lists a Springfield, Ohio address in court documents — bought his two-acre parcel next to them in 2011, and later began renting out the mobile home.

Court documents didn’t indicate if Dibble owns the dogs.

Dibble denies chaining five or six dogs near the property line with the Dunhams. He maintains in court documents “that if any barking has occurred, it has been because the plaintiffs have provoked the animals by walking on the defendants’ property without permission and purposefully directing actions towards the dogs solely in an effort to excite or agitate them.”

In Dibble’s statement to The Advertiser provided by his lawyer, he noted that “While I had some issues with what (the Dunhams) had alleged about me, once a lawsuit has been filed, you have to deal with it. So I could either go to trial or settle out of court. But going to trial, even if you win, can cost a lot in court costs and attorney fees.

“So I settled the lawsuit out of court in a way favorable to myself, thanks to my attorney, Jason Bitzer.”

The judgment states the dogs have been removed from the property, and Gierhart ordered Dibble not to return the animals to the premises. She also ordered that while Dibble remains on the property, he shall not use four-wheeler all-terrain vehicles “or cause them to be used with no mufflers in a loud and careless fashion.”

The Dunhams allege the barking dogs violate an Indianfields Township ordinance adopted Sept. 3, 2015, banning “allowing or permitting any loud, frequent or habitual barking, yelping or howling of any dog in an area where such barking can be clearly heard from nearby residential property.”

The Dunhams state they “recorded at least 65 flash drive recordings from anywhere from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. with the repeated, continuing and loud barking.” They allege the barking caused the couple to lose sleep, diminished the value of their property and caused them anguish and discomfort.

The Dunhams claim they had to move an outdoor family picnic indoors on July 24, 2015 “due to the constant barking and extreme noise level, for an excess of three hours.”

The couple alleges the dogs “barked continually … all day and night” from Sept. 10 until Sept. 13 of 2015. The couple stated they contacted Tuscola County 911 about the problem “to no avail.”

On Aug. 15, 2015, a Saturday morning, the Dunhams maintain they were awakened at 6:45 a.m. by the dogs’ “constant barking which was intermittent until 5 p.m. and then constant the remainder of the night.”

They allege Dibble refused requests “to abate this nuisance and stop the barking and/or remove the dogs.”

