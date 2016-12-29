Caro woman bound over to circuit court on child abuse charges

A 26-year-old Caro woman was bound over Tuesday to Tuscola County Circuit Court in connection with charges of child abuse.

Stephanie Anna Zaherniak, 26, faces charges of third-degree and fourth-degree child abuse.

A preliminary hearing was held Tuesday.

Tuscola County Prosecutor Mark Reene said the court has not set a date for Zaherniak’s pre-trial hearing.

In November, Zaherniak allegedly struck her then one-year-old child in the face and threw the child over a baby gate.

The child is currently in foster care.

Reene said no other charges have currently been brought up but the county will continue to examine the course of conduct in this case for any further information.

“Anybody who has information about other acts that may have occurred with the child, we ask that they pass that information on to the Caro Police Department,” said Reene.

The CPD can be reached at 989-673-2402.

Reene said cases like this bring “tremendous concern” because of the age of the child involved.

“Obviously when you have a 1-year-old child it is the most vulnerable victim you can have. What it does is it takes others like what occurred here to come forward and pass along information about what they’ve seen, what occurred, so steps can be taken to protect that child,” Reene said. “It’s completely at the mercy of others to take action when you make observations and you shouldn’t hesitate.

“So anybody that has information needs to pass it along to law enforcement and to the Department of Health and Human Services.”

Zaherniak was released on a $5,000 surety bond before appearing in court Tuesday. If convicted, she could face up to a total of three years in prison for both charges.

Debanina Seaton is a reporter for The Advertiser and can be reached at debanina@tcadvertiser.com.