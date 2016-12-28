Blaze destroys barn near Millington

MILLINGTON TWP. – Firefighters from multiple departments responded to a blaze in a metal-walled barn in Tuscola County’s Millington Township on Tuesday night, and the man renting a home only yards from the burning shed credits firefighters with saving his house.

“If it wouldn’t have been for the firefighters, this house would have burned down and my dog (Jack) would have been inside it,” said Tim Simon, 34, on Wednesday morning. Simon said he wasn’t in the house along Fulmer Road, about 100 yards south of Birch Run Road, at the time of the fire late Tuesday night.

The owner of the home and pole barn, 34-year-old William Stacey of Arbela Township, said the blaze caused about $40,000 in damage to the pole barn and its contents. Stacey said the 40-by-30 building contained tools and equipment associated with his business, Do It All Home Improvements of Clio.

Stacey said the building was insured, and planned to meet with firefighters regarding a possible cause of the blaze. Millington Arbela Fire Department Chief Ron Daenzer said the blaze is of undetermined origin, adding “We have no idea what caused it.”

Millington Arbela firefighters were sent to the scene about two miles south of Millington at 10:57 p.m., and Daenzer said the Vassar Fire Department assisted with manpower and a tanker. The chief noted that the Watertown Township, Forest Township and Birch Run departments also assisted with tankers.

Daenzer said he was worried about the fire spreading to the nearby structures. “That’s why we had so many tankers coming right away,” he said.

But firefighters kept the blaze from spreading to grain-storage bins only yards from the burning pole barn. The bins are part of a cash-crop and hog farm operated by Willard and Jake Petzold.

Jake Petzold, 29, said that once the fire broke through the roof of Stacey’s pole barn, “the flames were 30 or 35 feet high.” Petzold said corn and soybeans were stored in the metal bins, and he planned to inspect the crops Wednesday to determine if the blaze damaged any crops.

Fire damaged the rear of the nearby house that Simon rents from Stacey, but Stacey also praised firefighters for their efforts Wednesday morning, saying “It looks like they did a good job keeping the fire off the house.”

Jake Petzold lives near the fire scene in a home along Birch Run Road, next to the home of his grandparents, Willard and Carolyn Petzold. “My grandpa’s dad, Oscar Petzold, bought this farm originally – we’ve been here since 1947,” Jake Petzold said.

Tom Gilchrist is a reporter for The Advertiser and can be reached at gilchrist@tcadvertiser.com