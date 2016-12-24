Tuscola County sheriff ending 43-year shift

Leland W. “Lee” Teschendorf no longer is the boy in Bad Axe, returning paper sacks of spent cartridge casings to the Huron County Sheriff’s Department – fired during shooting practice by his uncle, Huron County Deputy August “Augie” Teschendorf.

Uncle Augie has retired from law enforcement and his nephew, Tuscola County Sheriff Lee Teschendorf, retires Dec. 31 after a 43-year career with the sheriff’s department in Tuscola County.

“I admired my uncle and I thought ‘Maybe I’d like to try that (job),’” Teschendorf said of his desire to become a police officer and, he noted, a sheriff.

Teschendorf, son of the late Pat and Maxine Teschendorf, recalled his uncle keeping a close eye on the roads.

“He’d spot my dad driving his Chevrolet down the road and pull him over,” Teschendorf said.

August “Augie” Teschendorf would practice shooting with his revolver and save the cartridge casings for his nephew, Lee.

“When I would see him, he would give me this little sack of brass (cartridge casings),” Teschendorf said. “We lived on South Street in Bad Axe about five blocks from the jail. So my job, like on a Saturday, was to walk from my house down to the jail, and they’d let me in and I’d turn in his empty cartridge casings. I always got a pop. I was maybe seven or eight years old.

“They might have given me a bottle of Vernors or 7-Up back in those days. I’m not sure they had canned pop. Back then, when you took the top off the (glass) pop bottles, you had to hold your nose or the bubbles from the carbonation would bother you.

“I mean they made real pop back in them days.”

The Teschendorf family – including Teschendorf and his younger brothers, Dale and Alan – moved in 1959 to Vassar where Pat Teschendorf worked as a truck driver for the Super Foods grocery warehouse. Maxine Teschendorf worked part-time as a bookkeeper at Halfway Truck Stop for the late Willard Leach and the late Al Karr.

Lee Teschendorf graduated from Vassar High School in 1967 and he began working for the sheriff’s department and then-Sheriff Hugh Marr on April 2, 1973.

Teschendorf said he and Deputy Bill Moore were hurt in February of 1976 when a drunken driver struck their patrol car head on as they wrote an incident report about a car crash they investigated along M-46 near Chambers Road. The crash hurt both deputies, causing knee, hand and facial injuries to Teschendorf.

“Ben Collon came down to the scene in one ambulance and Bill went to the hospital in a different ambulance, and John Fields, who helped Ben with the ambulance, looked at me and I said ‘John, what do you think?’

“John said ‘Well, you ain’t gonna be bitin’ any apples for a while.’”

Teschendorf left the job of patrolling county roads in about 1986 to take over as Tuscola County jail administrator.

“It was very challenging and there was a huge learning curve – learning jail operations and the legal aspects of what is required by the (state) Department of Corrections that oversees jails,” said Teschendorf, who won election as sheriff in 2008 following the retirement of Sheriff Tom Kern.

During his career, Teschendorf has made it a practice to join civic organizations in the area, and to keep his opinions to himself. He belongs to the Caro Rotary Club and serves as treasurer of Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 148 based in Caro.

“Let me give you a quote, and (new Tuscola County Sheriff) Glen Skrent has a copy of it on his wall in there,” Teschendorf said. “I don’t know if it was John Wayne or one of the old actors, but it says ‘Never miss a good opportunity to keep your mouth shut.’ I’ve never had a great big ego about the job.”

As sheriff, he oversees a department with 48 full-time employees and a 92-bed county jail.

“It’s been a very tough job and I’ve had a lot of tough issues to deal with,” Teschendorf said. “It’s probably the toughest job I’ve ever had.”

Teschendorf said property values around the country plummeted in about 2009, shrinking the revenue source for the sheriff’s department road patrol, funded by a millage rate levied against property values.

“We still aren’t back up to the staff we had before that happened,” Teschendorf said. “It dropped fast and it’s been very slow coming back. It can’t come back (quickly) because of the (state) Headlee Amendment. There’s a cap on the taxable value of properties and how much it can climb every year.”

Construction of electricity-producing wind turbines around the county helped stabilize road-patrol funding, he said.

“The only thing that’s really bailing us out right now is the additional revenue we’ve gotten from the wind (turbines) and the additional tax base they’ve brought on,” Teschendorf said. “If it wasn’t for that, we’d be in really bad shape.

”I’m not impacted by the windmills and I’m neutral on the issue, but I appreciate the revenue they’ve brought in to support the road patrol.”

Teschendorf’s uncle, August, left the Huron County deputy’s job to work for the Illinois State Police. Sheriff Teschendorf’s brother, Alan, also works for the Illinois State Police as a polygraph operator.

In retirement, Teschendorf said he and his wife, Christine, plan to remain in the area.

“I was born in the Thumb and I can’t think of a better place to go,” Teschendorf said. “My wife would like to maybe get some place a little warmer for a few weeks in the wintertime, but we’ll kind of snoop around a little and take a little vacation.”

As a boy who grew up when Michigan’s Thumb area was “pheasant heaven” for hunters flocking to the region seeking ring-necked pheasants in the 1940s and 1950s, Teschendorf circles the opening day of pheasant-hunting season every Oct. 20.

“When my brother Dale and I were five and six years old, we would follow our dad and uncles for hours out hunting pheasants,” Teschendorf said. “Of course, if dad got one, we could carry it. It was a thrill at the time, but looking back at it, dad was just using us to cart his game around.

“Pheasant-hunting always been my favorite thing in the world. As a matter of fact, forever and ever, before my grandmother died and there were still a few pheasants around in the 1960s and 1970s, we’d spend the first week of pheasant season at my dad’s homestead north of Port Hope.

“We’d have cousins and uncles, and we’d go for a week – we’d have pheasant camp instead of deer camp.”

Though loss of habitat – farm fencerows – and other factors have been blamed for a decline in the local pheasant population, Teschendorf said the ringnecks sometimes rally here and there.

“About eight or 10 years ago my brother and I shot eight roosters off an 80-acre parcel east of Kinde,” he said, “and there were still half a dozen crowing around out there when deer season began.”

