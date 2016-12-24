Sandusky opens game with 19-1 run, cruises against Kingston

SANDUSKY — The Sandusky girls’ basketball team is emerging as the team to beat in the Thumb region. A fact that Kingston found out Wednesday.

Featuring a suffocating defense that didn’t allow a field goal until halfway through the second quarter, the Redskins picked up a 48-23 non-league win against in the front end of a boys/girls doubleheader.

“We knew coming in it was going to be a tough game,” said Kingston coach Jay Green. “Sandusky is well-coached, they’re a good team, and they really executed.”

Cardinals’ sophomore Jillyan Dinsmore provided all of her team’s scoring in the first half, splitting a pair of free throws in the first quarter, and scoring all four of Kingston’s second-quarter points.

“Not only are they good offensively, but they might be even better defensively, they’re a complete team and they were running on all cylinders tonight,” Green said. “I was disappointed that we didn’t compete with them, we let it get away on us pretty early. Credit Sandusky, they have the experience, they were ready and they came out and executed their game plan very well.”

Sandusky led 15-1 after one quarter and 25-5 at halftime. The Redskins allowed just one field goal in the first half — Dinsmore’s layup that came at the halfway point of the second quarter.

“The girls put a lot of time in this summer, we have a lot of returners and they went and played a lot of big schools and a lot of real good competition over the summer,” said Sandusky coach Al DeMott. “They worked really hard every day in practice, just trying to get better — defensively especially.

“I think we’ve gotten a lot quicker and more aggressive.”

Sandusky returned just about its entire squad from last year — when the Redskins advanced to the Class C regional finals — including junior Haley Nelson, last season’s Thumb Sportswriter Association Thumb co-player of the year.

Nelson led Sandusky with 15 points, nine of which came in the first quarter. The Redskins also got nine points from Jessica Kursinsky and seven from Gabby Gough.

“We’re a really well-balanced team,” DeMott said. “We’ve got a couple of different kids that are capable of scoring, we have good size and athleticism.”

Sandusky foiled the Cardinals’ offensive game plan early Wednesday.

“We wanted to get it inside, we were hoping to get them in foul trouble,” Green said. “But their defense ultimately took us out of what we wanted to do. They kept up the pressure and made it hard for us to get into our sets.

“It was hard to run our offense, that’s what it boils down to.”

The Redskins led 34-9 heading into the fourth quarter. Which is when Kingston scored the majority of its points.

The Cardinals fell to 4-2 with the loss, but remains 3-0 and the team to beat in the North Central Thumb League.

“(Kingston is) a very good team, I’ve seen them a couple times and they’re very good,” DeMott said. “Things just kind of went our way, the bounces went our way tonight, but they’re going to win a lot of games.”

Sandusky, meanwhile, improved to 6-0.

“We gotta not let a loss like this effect how we play moving forward,” Green said. “But we also have to learn from some off the things Sandusky does well and try to emulate them.”

Kingston graduated three key players from last year’s team that advanced to the Class D quarterfinals — Advertiser-area leading scorer Sarah Savage, top post player Maddie Cofer and top defender Kali Powell.

Dinsmore led the Cardinals with seven points while Lily Lyons added four.

Kingston has a couple of games over the holiday break, at Capac’s Moore Holiday Tournament Wednesday and Thursday.